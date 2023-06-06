Shop
Getty Images/LOOK
Gran Canaria’s most famous holiday resort is a sun-splashed party place for a largely northern European crowd. That said, during the day (and out of season) it has a more upmarket appearance than you might expect. It's not Benidorm, nor even Los Cristianos in Tenerife. You're more likely to stumble across expensive hotels or smart apartment blocks in the centre than pubs serving full English breakfasts. On the downside, there is barely anything remotely Spanish here and the only languages you’ll need are German or English. Moreover, town planning is soulless, with all the neatly traced boulevards and roundabouts suggestive of a five-year plan.
Maspalomas
These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…
Maspalomas
Aside from the rolling Maspalomas dunes, the main attraction for the thousands of annual visitors to the island’s quintessential package-tour destination…
Maspalomas
Situated 6km along the road north to Fataga, around 100 model Guanches stand in various ancient poses, designed to give you an idea of what life was like…
Maspalomas
This enormous water park has miles of rides and slides; it's one for the family.
