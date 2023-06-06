Overview

Gran Canaria’s most famous holiday resort is a sun-splashed party place for a largely northern European crowd. That said, during the day (and out of season) it has a more upmarket appearance than you might expect. It's not Benidorm, nor even Los Cristianos in Tenerife. You're more likely to stumble across expensive hotels or smart apartment blocks in the centre than pubs serving full English breakfasts. On the downside, there is barely anything remotely Spanish here and the only languages you’ll need are German or English. Moreover, town planning is soulless, with all the neatly traced boulevards and roundabouts suggestive of a five-year plan.