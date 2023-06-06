Shop
A tempting little crescent of sandy beach and, next to it, a busy little yacht harbour and fishing port, Puerto de Mogán may be largely given over to the tourist trade, but the port is in a different world compared to its garish cousins to the east. It may not have the unassailable charm of Mogán up the road, but there's an attractive port atmosphere still unblighted by resort architecture.
Tucked among the restaurants and bars on Paseo de los Pescadores, the simple Ermita de San Fernando church dates back to 1936. You may well find the…
