Combining the boutiques and restaurants of well-to-do South Granville with Fairview's busy Broadway thoroughfare and cozy Cambie Village area, this Vancouver district has something for everyone. It's also a great way to scratch beneath the surface of the city and meet the locals where they live, shop and socialize. Easy-to-access transit services link these areas via Broadway. As well as its heritage houses and bustling main streets, green-thumbed visitors should save time for some top-notch park and garden attractions.