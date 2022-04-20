Fairview & South Granville

Combining the boutiques and restaurants of well-to-do South Granville with Fairview's busy Broadway thoroughfare and cozy Cambie Village area, this Vancouver district has something for everyone. It's also a great way to scratch beneath the surface of the city and meet the locals where they live, shop and socialize. Easy-to-access transit services link these areas via Broadway. As well as its heritage houses and bustling main streets, green-thumbed visitors should save time for some top-notch park and garden attractions.

  • VanDusen Botanical Garden

    This highly popular green-thumbed oasis is a 22-hectare, 255,000-plant idyll that offers a strollable web of pathways weaving through specialized garden…

  • Bloedel Conservatory

    Cresting the hill in Queen Elizabeth Park, this domed conservatory is a delightful rainy-day warm-up. At Vancouver's best-value paid attraction, you'll…

  • Queen Elizabeth Park

    The city's highest point – 167m above sea level and with panoramic views over the mountain-framed downtown skyscrapers – this 52-hectare park claims to…

  • City Hall

    Architecture fans should save time for one of Vancouver's best art-deco buildings. Completed in 1936, its highlights include a soaring, Gotham-style…

