Fairview & South Granville
Combining the boutiques and restaurants of well-to-do South Granville with Fairview's busy Broadway thoroughfare and cozy Cambie Village area, this Vancouver district has something for everyone. It's also a great way to scratch beneath the surface of the city and meet the locals where they live, shop and socialize. Easy-to-access transit services link these areas via Broadway. As well as its heritage houses and bustling main streets, green-thumbed visitors should save time for some top-notch park and garden attractions.
See
VanDusen Botanical Garden
This highly popular green-thumbed oasis is a 22-hectare, 255,000-plant idyll that offers a strollable web of pathways weaving through specialized garden…
See
Bloedel Conservatory
Cresting the hill in Queen Elizabeth Park, this domed conservatory is a delightful rainy-day warm-up. At Vancouver's best-value paid attraction, you'll…
See
Queen Elizabeth Park
The city's highest point – 167m above sea level and with panoramic views over the mountain-framed downtown skyscrapers – this 52-hectare park claims to…
See
City Hall
Architecture fans should save time for one of Vancouver's best art-deco buildings. Completed in 1936, its highlights include a soaring, Gotham-style…
