An easy excursion from downtown Vancouver, a scenic SeaBus hop across the harbor delivers you to a popular public market and a busy transit hub that links North Vancouver, West Vancouver and some of the region's most popular visitor attractions. Shadowed by looming mountains, the North Shore is also your gateway to three major ski and snowboard areas. Save time to explore the south foot of North Van's steep Lonsdale Ave, its buzzing restaurants and landmark art gallery (plus soon-to-open new museum) are transforming this once-gritty shipyard district.