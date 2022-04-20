As you inch gingerly across one of the world's longest (140m) and highest (70m) pedestrian suspension bridges, swaying gently over roiling Capilano Canyon…
North Shore
An easy excursion from downtown Vancouver, a scenic SeaBus hop across the harbor delivers you to a popular public market and a busy transit hub that links North Vancouver, West Vancouver and some of the region's most popular visitor attractions. Shadowed by looming mountains, the North Shore is also your gateway to three major ski and snowboard areas. Save time to explore the south foot of North Van's steep Lonsdale Ave, its buzzing restaurants and landmark art gallery (plus soon-to-open new museum) are transforming this once-gritty shipyard district.
- Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
As you inch gingerly across one of the world's longest (140m) and highest (70m) pedestrian suspension bridges, swaying gently over roiling Capilano Canyon…
- PPolygon Gallery
North Van's former Presentation House Gallery renamed itself and relocated to this dramatic, sawtooth-roofed waterfront landmark in 2017, providing…
- FFort Langley National Historic Site
A fortified trading post since 1827, this is where James Douglas announced the creation of British Columbia in 1858, giving the site a legitimate claim to…
- MMaplewood Farm
This popular farmyard attraction includes plenty of hands-on displays, plus a collection of more than 200 birds and domestic farm animals. Your wide-eyed…
- MMaplewood Flats Conservation Area
Managed by the Wild Bird Trust of BC, this delightful nature escape is surprisingly accessible from Vancouver yet it feels like a million miles from the…
- Grouse Mountain
The self-proclaimed 'Peak of Vancouver,' this mountain-top playground, accessed via Skyride gondola (included with admission), offers spectacular views of…
- LLynn Canyon Park
Amid a dense bristling of century-old trees, the main lure of this popular park is its Suspension Bridge, a free alternative to Capilano. Not quite as big…
- MMt Seymour Provincial Park
A popular rustic retreat from the downtown clamor, this huge, tree-lined park is suffused with summertime hiking trails that suit walkers of most…
- WWest Vancouver Seawall
Take bus 250 from downtown Vancouver and hop off on Marine Dr at the intersection with 24th St. Peruse the stores and coffee shops in Dundarave Village,…
