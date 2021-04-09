Eat
Old Settler Pub
This cozy log-cabin-like place a few blocks back from the waterfront is where the locals head to eat and drink in Harrison Hot Springs. It's simple pub…
The Sts'Ailes (Chehalis) First Nations people who live along the Harrison River are said to have revered Harrison's hot springs for their healing power. The first Europeans to show up did so in 1858, using the rivers and lakes to get to the goldfields. Enthused by the warm waters, some stayed and the small resort village at the southern end of Lake Harrison has been popular ever since.
