With its pleasantly mild climate and easily walkable center, you may find yourself lingering in Tarija longer than expected on your way to or from Argentina or Paraguay. Despite the fact that many Bolivians from bigger cities regard South Central Bolivia as a backwater, Tarija's palm-lined squares, tight streets, laid-back feel and lively restaurants feel just the right amount of cosmopolitan and sophisticated. After an afternoon with a glass of local vino on the central plaza you might consider relocating.

Tarija is also the base for excursions further afield, especially to the vineyards on its doorstep in El Valle de la Concepción and to surrounding villages and nature reserves.

Chapacos – as tarijeños (Tarija locals) are otherwise known – are culturally distinct from other parts of the country.