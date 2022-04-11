The riverfront hacienda of former Bolivian president Jaime Paz Zamora was designed by Zamora himself as his own version of Gabriel García Márquez' Macondo…
Tarija
With its pleasantly mild climate and easily walkable center, you may find yourself lingering in Tarija longer than expected on your way to or from Argentina or Paraguay. Despite the fact that many Bolivians from bigger cities regard South Central Bolivia as a backwater, Tarija's palm-lined squares, tight streets, laid-back feel and lively restaurants feel just the right amount of cosmopolitan and sophisticated. After an afternoon with a glass of local vino on the central plaza you might consider relocating.
Tarija is also the base for excursions further afield, especially to the vineyards on its doorstep in El Valle de la Concepción and to surrounding villages and nature reserves.
Chapacos – as tarijeños (Tarija locals) are otherwise known – are culturally distinct from other parts of the country.
Explore Tarija
- EEl Picacho
The riverfront hacienda of former Bolivian president Jaime Paz Zamora was designed by Zamora himself as his own version of Gabriel García Márquez' Macondo…
- SSan Jacinto Reservoir
This 17-sq-km reservoir, 7km southwest of town, makes for a pleasant afternoon trip, especially on hot days. It gets very busy on weekends with families…
- BBasílica de San Francisco
This basilica was founded in 1606 as the Jesuit 'base camp' in Bolivia and is now a national monument. The 16th-century convent library and archives,…
- EEl Mercado de los Campesinos
This sprawling maze-like scene covers several city blocks with row upon row of vendors selling everything from lemons to electronics. The vegetable and…
- MMirador Loma de San Juan
This park area above the tree-covered slopes of the Loma de San Juan provides a grand city view and makes it a favorite with smooching students. Climb…
- SSanta Ana Astronomical Observatory
The country's first observatory, built in collaboration with the then USSR, is around 14km southeast of Tarija. Best to call in advance.
- MMuseo de Arqueología y Paleontología
The university-run Archaeology & Paleontology Museum provides a glimpse of the prehistoric creatures and lives of the early peoples that once inhabited…
- CCasa Dorada
With heavy coats of gold and silver paint, the appropriately named Gilded House whose roof is topped with a row of liberating angels looks impressive from…
- MMuseo Moto Méndez
San Lorenzo is best known as the home of José Eustaquio ‘Moto’ Méndez, the hero of the Batalla de la Tablada, whose former house is now the Museo Moto…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tarija.
See
El Picacho
The riverfront hacienda of former Bolivian president Jaime Paz Zamora was designed by Zamora himself as his own version of Gabriel García Márquez' Macondo…
See
San Jacinto Reservoir
This 17-sq-km reservoir, 7km southwest of town, makes for a pleasant afternoon trip, especially on hot days. It gets very busy on weekends with families…
See
Basílica de San Francisco
This basilica was founded in 1606 as the Jesuit 'base camp' in Bolivia and is now a national monument. The 16th-century convent library and archives,…
See
El Mercado de los Campesinos
This sprawling maze-like scene covers several city blocks with row upon row of vendors selling everything from lemons to electronics. The vegetable and…
See
Mirador Loma de San Juan
This park area above the tree-covered slopes of the Loma de San Juan provides a grand city view and makes it a favorite with smooching students. Climb…
See
Santa Ana Astronomical Observatory
The country's first observatory, built in collaboration with the then USSR, is around 14km southeast of Tarija. Best to call in advance.
See
Museo de Arqueología y Paleontología
The university-run Archaeology & Paleontology Museum provides a glimpse of the prehistoric creatures and lives of the early peoples that once inhabited…
See
Casa Dorada
With heavy coats of gold and silver paint, the appropriately named Gilded House whose roof is topped with a row of liberating angels looks impressive from…
See
Museo Moto Méndez
San Lorenzo is best known as the home of José Eustaquio ‘Moto’ Méndez, the hero of the Batalla de la Tablada, whose former house is now the Museo Moto…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Tarija
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.