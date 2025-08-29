The east and west come together in Hong Kong, where dim sum restaurants, noodle stands and Taoist temples fragrant with incense nestle in the shade of towering skyscrapers and European-influenced civic buildings raised during 156 years of British rule.

Spilling across a series of islands and promontories on the east coast of mainland China, Asia’s most celebrated city-state returned to Chinese administration in 1997, but its varied neighborhoods bear lingering traces of Hong Kong’s time as an outpost of the British Empire.

Modern-day Hong Kong is a city of awe-inspiring architecture, vibrant culture, brilliant museums and galleries, thrilling nightlife and some of the planet’s best food. There’s a lot to fit in, so it pays to plan your time in HK carefully.

With Hong Kong’s status as a stopover destination, many travelers fit the city’s myriad delights into a brief window of just a few days. To help you get the most out of Hong Kong on a short visit, here’s a three-day itinerary that will show you the highlights.

Hong Kong is one of the world's most iconic cities. The Villa Studio/Shutterstock

When to arrive in Hong Kong

The best time to come to Hong Kong is during the mild and mostly dry fall from September to early November, or during the damper but still pleasant spring, from April to May. The heat and humidity can be uncomfortable and draining during the sticky summer months from June to August, while the winter months can be cool and grey, though temperatures rarely dip below 14°C (57°F).

Given Hong Kong’s status as a thriving hub for business and tourism, the city is thronged by tourists and business travelers year-round. Big discounts for flights and accommodations are hard to find, though promotions (often backed by the city authorities) can bring savings during the hot summer months.

In winter, prices rise as the city welcomes huge numbers of visitors taking stopovers en route from Europe to Australia, and domestic and international tourists visiting for the Chinese New Year celebrations in January or February.

Riding the Star Ferry is a classic Hong Kong experience. Sorbis/Shutterstock

How to get around in Hong Kong

Getting around in Hong Kong is easy thanks to the efficient trains and subway lines of the MTR network, inexpensive buses and trams, abundant taxis, and the public ferries that zip back and forth across Victoria Harbour and out to Hong Kong’s islands. Keep in mind that things can get very busy during the morning and afternoon rush hours and you’ll need to allow extra time to get about.

Some forms of transport in Hong Kong are tourist attractions all by themselves. The old-fashioned-looking Star Ferry has been cruising between Hong Kong Island and Kowloon since the 1880s, and the short crossing offers a front-row view of the city’s skyscraper-bejeweled skyline. Then there’s the Peak Tram, which has been climbing from Central to the top of Victoria Peak for more than a century.

Buses and trams are a handy and pocket-friendly way to explore downtown areas such as Central and Wan Chai, and many parts of the city can easily be explored on foot, with some wonderful walking trails to viewpoints and nature parks that make rewarding day trips from the center. Take away some of the effort of walking downtown by riding the Central-Mid-Levels Escalator, the world’s longest covered outdoor people-mover.

Taxis are plentiful and surprisingly affordable, but you’ll need to be aware of the city’s color coding system – red taxis (the most expensive) are for Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, green taxis serve the New Territories, and the light-blue taxis are for Lantau. Note that many taxis only accept cash, so come prepared. While the Uber and DiDi Chuxing rideshare apps are not officially approved in Hong Kong, they do work, and people use them.

To reach outlying islands such as Lantau, Lamma and Cheung Chau, board a ferry from one of the piers in Central. Grab yourself a rechargeable Octopus card to pay for public transport, including certain taxis and the Peak Tram.

What to pack for Hong Kong

Everything the global traveler might need is easily available in Hong Kong. Yet since many travelers are surprised at the cost of things in the city compared to other destinations in Asia, we recommend bringing the essentials from home. Pack comfortable walking shoes and appropriate clothes for the season: light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing for the summer, and warmer layers for the winter.

The Peak Tram climbs up the slopes of Victoria Peak in Hong Kong. Siraphop Mahankasuvan/Shutterstock

Day 1: Take in the sights of Central and Victoria Peak

How to spend the day: Devote day one to Hong Kong Island and the sights around Central, the district at the heart of the British-era settlement of Hong Kong.

Morning: Start early, as it’s going to be a busy day! Get your bearings by whooshing up to Victoria Peak on the Peak Tram, the funicular railway that has been whisking travelers to Hong Kong’s highest point since 1888. Set out on the lovely Peak Circle Walk, which rings the summit following Lugard Rd and Harlech Rd, pausing to admire the views over Central’s gleaming towers and the sapphire waters of Victoria Harbour.

To escape the tourist bustle, hike down the green slopes beneath the dangling aerial roots of Indian rubber trees to reach the Hong Kong Zoological & Botanical Gardens, with its bird-thronged aviaries, and drop into St John’s Cathedral, a Hong Kong landmark since 1849.

Lunch and afternoon: Break for great dim sum at Maxim’s Palace inside City Hall, then take a wander around between looming skyscrapers such as the Bank of China Tower and the deconstructed-looking HSBC Building, with its vintage lions (known as Stephen and Stitt, in homage to two early 20th-century bankers). There might just be time for a spin on the waterfront Hong Kong Observation Wheel.

For a dose of culture, browse the art shows and exhibits of Tai Kwun, an imaginative reinvention of the former Central Police Station. Then stroll along Hollywood Rd to the incense-filled Man Mo Temple, one of Hong Kong’s oldest temples, dedicated to the Taoist gods of war and literature.

Evening: Try a playful take on contemporary Chinese food at Ho Lee Fook (the name means “good fortune for your mouth”), then hit SoHo for insanely creative cocktails at bars such as Coa and The Old Man, sharing space with the city’s beautiful people.

Statues and handprints of top Hong Kong actors and directors grace the Avenue of Stars. fukez84/Shutterstock

Day 2: See the stars and skyline in Kowloon

How to spend the day: Start the day with a morning ride across Victoria Harbour from Central to Kowloon on the Star Ferry – a journey undertaken by British and Chinese Hongkongers for generations.

Morning: You’ll sense a slightly different atmosphere as you reach Kowloon. After the commercial dazzle of Central, Kowloon feels a bit more earthy and animated, though the skyline still surges skywards. Visit the sights along the waterfront Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade and enjoy gorgeous views back toward Hong Kong Island and Victoria Peak.

While you’re here, wind your way to the revamped Avenue of Stars, where you can spot the palm prints of Hong Kong cinema luminaries such as Jackie Chan, Andy Lau and Chow Yun-Fat and statues of Bruce Lee and Anita Mui. Kowloon is full of classic filming locations, such as the old Ngau Tau Kok Police Station, a key location in Infernal Affairs (2002), and Tsim Sha Tsui settings from In the Mood for Love (2000).

Lunch and afternoon: When you need an energy boost (or just for the experience), duck into the basement-set Star Cafe for the classic cha chaan tang (Hong Kong diner) experience. Regulars order the soup noodles with egg and tomato chased up with cups of milky tea.

Once refreshed, head to the West Kowloon Cultural District to investigate M+, Hong Kong’s stunning art-and-design showpiece. Fill up on contemporary creativity, then browse the imperial bling on display at the Hong Kong Palace Museum – a reminder that even at the height of the British Empire, Hong Kong was a vibrant hub of Chinese culture.

Alternatively, head to the Xiqu Centre at Tsim Sha Tsui for a show of traditional Cantonese opera – an art form that has its origins in Guangdong on the mainland. There's a traditional opera show with tea and dim sum at 2:30pm on weekends, plus a later show at 5:30pm on Saturday and 7:30pm on Friday.

Evening: At 8pm, you have a date with the Symphony of Lights – the spectacular light show that illuminates the skyline of Hong Kong Island every evening. The best viewing points are the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, the Avenue of Stars and the Star Ferry.

Before or after, shop and munch your way through the legendary Temple Street Night Market, where you might come across fortune tellers and Cantonese opera singers among the crowds. Alternatively, experience an authentic working-class Hong Kong vibe in the Sham Shui Po neighborhood, where the Fuk Wing St branch of Lau Sum Kee has been serving tasty bamboo noodles for nearly 70 years.

Head to Lantau to view Hong Kong's biggest Buddha. Top Virtual Tours/Shutterstock

Day 3: Explore the Outlying Islands and Wan Chai

How to spend the day: Since there’s a bit of roaming around to do today, get an early start for the ferry from Central to Lantau, so you can reach the giant Buddha statue before the crowds gather.

Morning: The so-called Outlying Islands make up a significant part of Hong Kong’s land area, offering a hint of the laid-back mood that existed in this archipelago before Hong Kong grew into an international metropolis. Make the pilgrimage by ferry to Lantau, home of the serene Big Buddha, a seated bronze behemoth 34m (111ft) tall. Consider an early lunch of vegetarian food at the sprawling Po Lin Monastery close to the statue.

If you have time (and you’re not templed out), take a ferry over to the island of Cheung Chau. Here, you can splash on Tung Wan beach, sip a beer or munch some noodles on the waterfront, see prehistoric rock carvings, and swing into the historic Pak Tai Temple, which dates to 1783. During the Cheung Chau Bun Festival in late April or early May, climbers scale enormous towers of rice-flour buns at this important shrine.

The Blue House is a classic Hong Kong tenement building. kylauf/Shutterstock

Afternoon: Returning to Hong Kong Island, hustle over to Wan Chai. This dynamic district to the east of Central is home to thriving arts and folk traditions, great places to eat, and a beguiling mixture of old and new.

The landmark sight here is the Blue House – one of the city’s last surviving tong lau tenement buildings. Along with the adjoining Yellow, Orange and Green Houses, the Blue House comprises residential apartments, community spaces, and the Hong Kong House of Stories – a museum where you can explore residents’ collective memories through personal items and interviews.

While you’re in the area, make the short hop to the ornately trimmed Pak Tai Temple (not to be confused with the temple on Cheung Chau island), then drop into Hong Kong Park, a soothing green space on the site of the former Victoria Barracks. Spot of few feathered friends at the Edward Youde Aviary, then make a detour to the Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware to learn about the history of the teacup and teapot in the oldest surviving European-era building in Hong Kong.

Evening: If you only have the time and budget for one deluxe blowout in Hong Kong, make it the Chairman, the city’s hottest table. You’ll need to book well ahead to sample its Michelin-starred interpretation of classic Cantonese cuisine. End the day with a cocktail with a view, gazing out over the epic skyline from Cardinal Point, a rooftop bar on the 45th floor of the Landmark complex’s Gloucester Tower.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s China guidebook, published in August 2025.