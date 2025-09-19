US state parks showcase everything from glaciers and wildlife-rich forests to desert slot canyons and historic sites, often blissfully free of the crowds typically found in national parks. While big-name parks typically steal the spotlight, the country’s 10,000-plus state parks offer a distinct, quieter kind of magic. We rounded up several standouts to inspire your next adventure, but we can’t emphasize enough that this list is far from exhaustive. Consider it a starting point to get out and explore your own backyard.

Jeep safari in Custer State Park, South Dakota. Ann Douglas Lott for Lonely Planet

1. Custer State Park, South Dakota

Best for wildlife and winding roads

Bigger than Acadia in Maine, and with varied scenery, wildlife and amenities, Custer rivals most national parks. Needles Highway winds through granite spire ‘needles’ and tight tunnels, while Iron Mountain Rd packs 314 curves, switchbacks, pigtails and surprise Mount Rushmore views into 17 miles. The Wildlife Loop offers encounters with bison, elk, antelope, coyotes and wild burros, especially at sunrise and dusk. Hike Cathedral Spires or Black Elk Peak – the highest point east of the Rockies – paddle Sylvan Lake, or stay overnight in a campsite or cabin. Nearby, you can visit several other worthwhile attractions, including the Crazy Horse Memorial, Mount Rushmore and Wind Cave National Park.

Planning tip: Avoid early August, when half a million bikers flock to the Black Hills for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (unless you’re into that, of course). Traffic is insane, hotel prices skyrocket and availability is scarce.

Hiking in Alaska's Chugach State Park. HagePhoto/Getty Images

2. Chugach State Park, Alaska

Best for experiencing wild Alaska without venturing far

The US’s third-largest state park, Chugach spans nearly half a million acres of soaring mountains, massive glaciers and glassy lakes. Yet, it’s 20 minutes from downtown Anchorage. While the vast majority of the park is designated wilderness, popular accessible spots include Eklutna Lake, ideal for kayaking and biking (rentals available from Lifetime Adventures), and the Eagle River Nature Center, which offers year-round trail access and family programs. Visitors uncomfortable hiking solo in bear and moose country can book a guided tour with Go Hike Alaska, even adding options including wild edible foraging or a bike-and-hike combo.

Trail near Avenue of the Giants at Humboldt Redwoods State Park in Crescent City, California. Wasim Muklashy/Shutterstock

3. Humboldt Redwoods State Park, California

Best for wandering among ancient giants

It’s impossible not to feel dwarfed by nature in Humboldt Redwoods, home to the planet’s largest remaining expanse of old-growth redwoods. More than 17,000 acres of cathedral-esque forest shelter behemoths like the 354ft-tall Giant Tree, plus several groves you can roam in near silence. Explore Founders Grove and Rockefeller Grove, and cruise the famed Avenue of the Giants to marvel at skyscraper-like trees from the comfort of a vehicle. Just off the avenue, squeeze through the Shrine Drive Thru Tree, one of the last of its kind.

Getting there: Humboldt Redwoods stretches along Highway 101, about 230 miles north of San Francisco. Fly into the Bay Area and drive up the coast, taking more scenic Highway 1 (PCH) through towns like Bodega Bay and Mendocino.

West Virginia's Blackwater Falls State Park. The American Explorer/Shutterstock

4. Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia

Best for a Smoky Mountains vibe

In West Virginia’s Allegheny Mountains, amber-colored Blackwater Falls tumbles 57ft, stained by hemlock and red spruce needles. Check out overlooks like Lindy Point or Pendleton Point for sweeping Appalachian views, hike the family-friendly Balanced Rock Trail and seek out lesser-known Elakala Falls. In fall, fiery foliage rivals the Smokies, while the park transforms into a snowy playground come winter, complete with the East Coast’s longest sled run.

A bull moose in State Forest State Park, Colorado. John Boland/Shutterstock

5. State Forest State Park, Colorado

Best for iconic Rocky Mountain beauty without the crowds

Colorado’s largest state park, State Forest, is a year-round haven for wildlife and solitude. The remote park stretches into the Medicine Bow Mountains and Never Summer Range, with alpine lakes, 136 miles of multiuse trails and – its biggest draw – roughly 600 moose. Try to spot them at any lake around dawn or dusk, or along Gould Loop. Make the 2.3-mile trek to Lake Agnes, with its eye-catching tiny island, paddle North Michigan Reservoir (BYO kayak) or in winter, go snowshoeing and snowmobiling. Over 160 established campsites, cabins and yurts remain open all year.

Getting there: The park is two hours from Fort Collins, and the closest town for fuel and supplies is itty-bitty Walden (population: 557), at least 30 minutes away.

Peninsula State Park in Wisconsin. Timothy Mulholland/Alamy Stock Photo

6. Peninsula State Park, Wisconsin

Best for a classic Great Lakes escape

Set on the scenic Door County peninsula, the “Cape Cod of the Midwest,” this state park packs in nearly every outdoor pursuit. Visitors can hike or bike 20 miles of trails, tour the Eagle Bluff Lighthouse, paddle along the Niagara Escarpment cliffs, catch a summer theater performance or tee off at the park’s 18-hole golf course. Winter brings opportunities to go sledding, snowmobiling, cross-county skiing and ice fishing. The park also has sandy beaches, over 460 campsites and year-round nature programs.

Planning tip: Peninsula State Park has a track chair available for visitors with limited mobility. It’s free for up to two hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and the park recommends reserving it in advance.

Goblin Valley State Park in Utah. Georgian Bay Boudoir/ Shutterstock

7. Goblin Valley State Park, Utah

Best for otherworldly desert landscapes

Between Capitol Reef National Park and Moab, Goblin Valley showcases a desert that looks plucked from another planet. Its thousands of “goblins” – mushroom-shaped, red sandstone hoodoos – create a whimsical yet eerie landscape begging to be explored. Hike off-trail in the main valley (don’t worry, it’s encouraged), bike or try canyoneering through narrow slots, then stick around after dark: Goblin Valley is an International Dark Sky Park, offering some of Utah’s best stargazing.

Planning tip: You can explore all of Goblin Valley in a few hours, making it a perfect quick stop on a Utah Mighty 5 road trip.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Missouri. JC Hits the Road/Shutterstock

8. Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Missouri

Best for a multigenerational outing

Ha Ha Tonka perfectly marries rugged natural beauty with a dash of mystery. The park’s crown jewel is a crumbling stone castle perched high on the bluffs above Lake of the Ozarks, endless views of the lake and rolling hills in every direction. Interconnected trails highlight the castle and its water tower, along with geological wonders like the namesake natural spring, a massive sinkhole and a natural bridge. After hiking, fish off the dock or rent kayaks and paddleboards at the park visitor center.

Planning tip: Visit in early August to catch Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, the biggest speedboat race in the country.

Oregon's Silver State Park. Bob Pool/Shutterstock

9. Silver Falls State Park, Oregon

Best for chasing waterfalls

Nicknamed the “crown jewel” of Oregon state parks, Silver Falls delivers waterfalls in spades about 1.5 hours from Portland. The 7.5-mile Trail of Ten Falls winds through lush forest to – you guessed it – 10 waterfalls, ranging from 28 to 178ft tall and several you can actually walk behind. Beyond the waterfalls, park visitors will find quieter wooded trails, along with a campground and cabins for overnight stays.