Southwest Highlands
Few parts of Vietnam stir the imagination with the lure of adventure quite like the highlands. The ribbon that is the Ho Chi Minh Hwy winds its scenic way past coffee plantations, pine-studded mountains, rice paddies with their wallowing buffalo, enormous reed-covered lakes and peaceful villages, laying down the challenge of a two-wheeled journey.
Protected jungle hosts singing gibbons, pygmy loris, wild elephants and incredible numbers of birds. Active travelers take to the mountains, forests, waterfalls and rivers in biking, hiking, rafting and abseiling adventures, and the former French colonial hill station of Dalat beguiles with its cool climate, the palaces of the last emperor of Vietnam and bars for after-dark thrills.
The highlands are also where you're likely to encounter many of Vietnam's ethnic minority peoples such as the Bahnar who build tall, thatched-roof building on stilts called rong, or the Jarai who 'feed' the graves of their dead.
Explore Southwest Highlands
- Hang Nga Crazy House
A freewheeling architectural exploration of surrealism, Hang Nga Crazy House is a joyously designed, outrageously artistic private home. Imagine…
- DDao Tien Endangered Primate Species Centre
Set on an island in the Dong Nai River, this rehabilitation centre with a stellar reputation hosts golden-cheeked gibbons, pygmy lorises (both endemic to…
- KKon Tum Museum
This museum is one of the region's best, with good lighting and clear English text detailing local religious and spiritual life, including displays on the…
- EEthnographic Museum
This excellent museum takes you through the history of Dak Lak province, from stone tools and bronze burial drums to the American War and its aftermath,…
- IImmaculate Conception Cathedral
Built entirely from wood, this stunning cathedral from the French era has a dark frontage, gold trim and wide colonnades. Known to the locals as the …
- MMinh Thanh Temple
Built only in 2014, this large and splendid Buddhist temple, surrounded by water features and bonsai trees, sits south of the city centre. Its proudest…
- Cat Tien National Park
One of the outstanding natural treasures of the region, the 72,000-hectare Cat Tien National Park comprises an amazingly biodiverse region of lowland…
- Crémaillère Railway Station
From Dalat’s wonderful art deco train station you can ride one of the nine scheduled trains that run to Trai Mat (return from 108,000d, 30 minutes) daily…
- DDambri Falls
En route between Bao Loc and Ho Chi Minh City, 130km southwest of Dalat, Dambri Falls are one of the highest (90m), most magnificent and easily accessible…
