Southwest Highlands

Few parts of Vietnam stir the imagination with the lure of adventure quite like the highlands. The ribbon that is the Ho Chi Minh Hwy winds its scenic way past coffee plantations, pine-studded mountains, rice paddies with their wallowing buffalo, enormous reed-covered lakes and peaceful villages, laying down the challenge of a two-wheeled journey.

Protected jungle hosts singing gibbons, pygmy loris, wild elephants and incredible numbers of birds. Active travelers take to the mountains, forests, waterfalls and rivers in biking, hiking, rafting and abseiling adventures, and the former French colonial hill station of Dalat beguiles with its cool climate, the palaces of the last emperor of Vietnam and bars for after-dark thrills.

The highlands are also where you're likely to encounter many of Vietnam's ethnic minority peoples such as the Bahnar who build tall, thatched-roof building on stilts called rong, or the Jarai who 'feed' the graves of their dead.

Explore Southwest Highlands

  • Hang Nga Crazy House

    A freewheeling architectural exploration of surrealism, Hang Nga Crazy House is a joyously designed, outrageously artistic private home. Imagine…

  • K

    Kon Tum Museum

    This museum is one of the region's best, with good lighting and clear English text detailing local religious and spiritual life, including displays on the…

  • E

    Ethnographic Museum

    This excellent museum takes you through the history of Dak Lak province, from stone tools and bronze burial drums to the American War and its aftermath,…

  • I

    Immaculate Conception Cathedral

    Built entirely from wood, this stunning cathedral from the French era has a dark frontage, gold trim and wide colonnades. Known to the locals as the …

  • M

    Minh Thanh Temple

    Built only in 2014, this large and splendid Buddhist temple, surrounded by water features and bonsai trees, sits south of the city centre. Its proudest…

  • Cat Tien National Park

    One of the outstanding natural treasures of the region, the 72,000-hectare Cat Tien National Park comprises an amazingly biodiverse region of lowland…

  • Crémaillère Railway Station

    From Dalat’s wonderful art deco train station you can ride one of the nine scheduled trains that run to Trai Mat (return from 108,000d, 30 minutes) daily…

  • D

    Dambri Falls

    En route between Bao Loc and Ho Chi Minh City, 130km southwest of Dalat, Dambri Falls are one of the highest (90m), most magnificent and easily accessible…

