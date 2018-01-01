5-Day Bike Tour from Nha Trang to Hoi An

Day 1: Nha Trang to Tuy Hoa - 120 km Total (40 km ride – L,D): 8:00 am :Pick up at your hotel and vehicle transfer for about 2 hours to the top of Ca Pass. Be ready for a rolling brutal up hill in the first 15 km, but don’t forget to enjoy the jungle and the bay views on the both sides of the road. Lunch and relax at a local restaurant on the way. Arrival in Tuy Hoa between 3:30 and 4:30 pm.Day 2: Tuy Hoa to Quy Nhon - 90 km Total (60 km ride – B,L): 7:30 am: Transfer for an hour to Ghenh Da Dia – Rock Masterpieces for a visit. 9:30 am: Head to Chi Thanh (Tuy An) Town where we start our ride. This day is particularly long with 60 km of biking through cassava and sugar cane plantations. Transport vehicle is available for those wishing to bike shorter distances. The road wanders rolling hills through fantastic sections of forest. Picnic lunch style on this day. We will stop our ride in front of Dieu Tri Train Station where our vehicle will transfer us for about 30 minutes to Quy Nhon City.Day 3: Quy Nhon to Quang Ngai - 180 km Total (60 km ride – B,L): 7:30 am: Transfer about 30 minutes from the hotel to Tuy Phuoc Town where we start our ride. This is one of the best riding days with rolling coasting line through rice paddy fields, salt making flats, fishing villages and mountainous areas. Enjoy your lunch at a local restaurant on the way. After lunch, continue riding to Phu My Town where we meet our vehicle. Transfer for 2 hours to Quang Ngai City. Arrival between 5:00 and 6:00 pm.Day 4: Quang Ngai to Tam Ky - 106 km Total (41 km ride – B,L,D): 8:00 am: Start riding from the hotel or take a short transfer out of the city for the ride. Today, we veer towards the coast to start our ride on country roads through My Lai (the site made famous by the massacre of 504 locals during the Vietnam War) and Sa Ky fishing village. Lunch is taken along the way. We continue biking in the afternoon along quiet country roads to Chau O Town. Vehicle transfer for an hour to Tam Ky City. We arrive at Le Dung Hotel in Tam Ky at approximately 3:30 pm. Day 5: Tam Ky to Hoi An (58 km ride – B,L): 8:00 am: Start riding from your hotel in Tam Ky or a short transfer out of the city. We ride up to the Midland Mountain again today. The road meanders like a snake road through rice paddy fields, fruit tree gardens, Casuarina and pine forests, sheltering most of our ride from the heat. Picnic lunch is taken along the way. After lunch, continue our bike ride to Dong Phu Town where our vehicle will transfer us to Hoi An. Drop off at your hotel in Hoi An. End trip.