Welcome to Tuy Hoa
Top experiences in Tuy Hoa
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Tuy Hoa activities
3 days Hidden Central Coast Discovery from Nha Trang
Day 1: Nha Trang - Phu Yen Province (-/L/D)To the North of Nha Trang, stretches Phu Yen Province, a rich and diverse landscape of mountains, rivers, lagoons and fertile plains and around 200km of stunning shoreline featuring some of Vietnam's prettiest bays and beaches (yet much less visited than Nha Trang). Keep an eye out for glimpses of Phu Yen's mountains, rice fields and wide lagoons during the journey. Weâll stop at two of the most beautiful stretches of sand, Mon beach and Dai Lanh cape (Mui Dien) for a spot of sightseeing and relaxation. Weâll move on to Vung Ro Bay, located at the edge of Cáº£ Pass mountains, featuring a 19th century lighthouse built by the French; and enjoy panoramic views. Next weâll move on to Tuy Hoa city and have some lunch before checking â in to your hotel. Youâll have the rest of the day at your leisure and stay overnight at Phu Yen.Day 2: Phu Yen (B/L/D)Weâll start the day by visiting Nhan tower, a striking example of ancient architecture built around the 11th century by the Hindu-worshipping Champa culture. Modern-day Cham people still visit this site on a yearly pilgrimage to hold a ceremony to worship the great service of Goddess Thien. Next weâll take a visit to O Loan lagoon, famed for its diverse and plentiful marine life including shrimp, crab, fish, jelly fish and oysters, in time for lunch. The oyster here is particularly good, dine on this and other sumptuous seafood at a floating restaurant. After lunch weâll continue on to Da Dia Rock Reef, where you will have time to explore the amazing bay characterized by thousands of magnificent pentagonal rocks. Weâll end by going back to Tuy Hoa, then spend the afternoon at your leisure. Overnight in Phu Yen.Day 3: Phu Yen - Nha Trang (B/-/-)Enjoy some free-time until noon when we will head back to Nha Trang.
5-Day Bike Tour from Hoi An to Nha Trang
Day 1 – Hoi An to Tam Ky (58 km ride - picnic L,D): 7:30am: Pick up at your hotel in Hoi An and vehicle transfer for about an hour to the trailhead. Start the ride on a 5 km long, pleasant road that turns into a rural area. From here on, the road meanders like a snake through rice paddy fields, fruit tree gardens, Casuarina and pine forests, sheltering most of our ride from the heat today. Lunch and relax at Tam Thanh beach. After lunch, continue biking 9km to Tam Ky City with an estimated arrival at 3pm. Check in Le Dung hotel and relax. Dinner will be organized at a local restaurant. Day 2 - Tam Ky to Sa Huynh (170 km Total; 41 km ride – B,L,D): Buffet breakfast at hotel and an early departure at 7:30 am. An hour vehicle transfer (65km) from Tam Ky to Chau O Town. From here, we veer towards the coast to start our ride on country roads through Sa Ky fishing village to My Lai (the site made famous by the massacre of 504 locals during the Vietnam War). Lunch at local restaurant along the way. We continue biking in the afternoon along quiet country roads then transfer for an hour from Quang Ngai city to Sa Huynh beach Arrival at Sa Huynh beach resort in Quang Ngai at approximately 5:00 pm. Check in. Relax. Overnight in Sa Huynh beach resort in Quang Ngai. Day 3 – Sa Huynh to Quy Nhon (120 km Total; 60 km ride – B,L): Vehicle pick up at the hotel then transfer to Phu My Town (2 hours) where we start our ride through rice paddy fields, salt making flats, fishing villages and mountainous areas. Enjoy your lunch at a local restaurant on the way then ride to Tuy Phuoc Town where we meet our vehicle. Transfer for 30 minutes to Qui Nhon City. Check into Royal Hotel in Qui Nhon. Free evening to have dinner and explore the city on your own. Day 4 – Qui Nhon to Tuy Hoa - 90 km Total (60 km ride - B, picnic L,D): 7:30 am: Transfer 30 minutes out of the City for the start of our 60 km ride. Transport vehicle is available for those wishing to bike shorter distances. Lunch will be taken on the way (picnic style on this day). We will stop our ride at Chi Thanh (Tuy An) Town where our vehicle will transfer us 30 minutes to Tuy Hoa City. Stay overnight at Saigon Phu Yen Hotel. Day 5 – Tuy Hoa to NhaTrang - 120 km Total (40 km ride - B,L): 7:30 am: Start riding from the hotel. Today is a shorter biking day to Vinh Ro Bay then up to the top of Ca Pass. We will take a break at Vung Ro Bay for picture taking and a recharge of your energy levels before a final 3 km push to the top of Ca Pass (10% grade). Vehicle pick up then transfer to Nha Trang. Lunch at a local restaurant on the way. Arrival in Nha Trang between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Drop off at your hotel. End trip.
5-Day Bike Tour from Nha Trang to Hoi An
Day 1: Nha Trang to Tuy Hoa - 120 km Total (40 km ride – L,D): 8:00 am :Pick up at your hotel and vehicle transfer for about 2 hours to the top of Ca Pass. Be ready for a rolling brutal up hill in the first 15 km, but don’t forget to enjoy the jungle and the bay views on the both sides of the road. Lunch and relax at a local restaurant on the way. Arrival in Tuy Hoa between 3:30 and 4:30 pm.Day 2: Tuy Hoa to Quy Nhon - 90 km Total (60 km ride – B,L): 7:30 am: Transfer for an hour to Ghenh Da Dia – Rock Masterpieces for a visit. 9:30 am: Head to Chi Thanh (Tuy An) Town where we start our ride. This day is particularly long with 60 km of biking through cassava and sugar cane plantations. Transport vehicle is available for those wishing to bike shorter distances. The road wanders rolling hills through fantastic sections of forest. Picnic lunch style on this day. We will stop our ride in front of Dieu Tri Train Station where our vehicle will transfer us for about 30 minutes to Quy Nhon City.Day 3: Quy Nhon to Quang Ngai - 180 km Total (60 km ride – B,L): 7:30 am: Transfer about 30 minutes from the hotel to Tuy Phuoc Town where we start our ride. This is one of the best riding days with rolling coasting line through rice paddy fields, salt making flats, fishing villages and mountainous areas. Enjoy your lunch at a local restaurant on the way. After lunch, continue riding to Phu My Town where we meet our vehicle. Transfer for 2 hours to Quang Ngai City. Arrival between 5:00 and 6:00 pm.Day 4: Quang Ngai to Tam Ky - 106 km Total (41 km ride – B,L,D): 8:00 am: Start riding from the hotel or take a short transfer out of the city for the ride. Today, we veer towards the coast to start our ride on country roads through My Lai (the site made famous by the massacre of 504 locals during the Vietnam War) and Sa Ky fishing village. Lunch is taken along the way. We continue biking in the afternoon along quiet country roads to Chau O Town. Vehicle transfer for an hour to Tam Ky City. We arrive at Le Dung Hotel in Tam Ky at approximately 3:30 pm. Day 5: Tam Ky to Hoi An (58 km ride – B,L): 8:00 am: Start riding from your hotel in Tam Ky or a short transfer out of the city. We ride up to the Midland Mountain again today. The road meanders like a snake road through rice paddy fields, fruit tree gardens, Casuarina and pine forests, sheltering most of our ride from the heat. Picnic lunch is taken along the way. After lunch, continue our bike ride to Dong Phu Town where our vehicle will transfer us to Hoi An. Drop off at your hotel in Hoi An. End trip.
Cycle Vietnam’s Backroads
Are you bored of spin classes and biking the same old trails at home? The cure is Vietnam. This 14-day trip is one of Asia's classic cycling journeys, riding from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, giving you a unique viewpoint of the countryside. With thousands of kilometres of stunning beaches and beautiful coastal roads, as well as some of the freshest seafood around, this ride is an indulgent experience whether in or out of the saddle. Prepare to have your cycling legs challenged.