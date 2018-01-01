Welcome to Phan Thiet
The long promenade on the east side of town is attractive, as is the fishing harbour in the heart of town. Do check out the whale temple while you're here.
For travellers, the city acts as a gateway to the nearby beach resort of Mui Ne.
Top experiences in Phan Thiet
Food and drink
Phan Thiet activities
Private Half-Day White Lake Excursion in Phan Thiet
Begin your private tour to White Lake in the early morning from your hotel in Phan Thiet. On the way, you will stop at Mui Ne wharf. You will see hundreds of boats of fishermen coming back from the sea after catching seafood products. Here, you can also know deeply about the fisherman’s lifestyle.Beautifully-battered and restored army jeeps are our adventurous means of transportation to get up to White Lake via the coast from Hon Rom. This is the best place to listen to the whisper of reaching waves, feel the cool, blowing breeze and gaze at the romantic slopes of the never-ending white hills. You can enjoy the warm sunny shines of the tropical area as well.Finally, you will conquer the highest part of this beach fest - "Virgin hill." On the way back to Phan Thiet, visit the Fairy Stream. The Fairy Stream (Suoi Tien) is a little river that winds its way through bamboo forests, boulders and the dunes behind the village, in parts resembling a miniature version of the Grand Canyon. Take a look at these red sand dunes and there will be plenty of time to take photographs while your feet wade in the clear water. You will be returned back to your hotel in Phan Thiet, which lies around 45 kilometers from the White Lake
KE GA LIGHT HOUSE EXCURSION
Upon confirmed time, we will pick you up by car. Then, our guide will give you a brief presentation regarding the whole visit. It will take about 45 minutes along the seashore to arrive Ke Ga sea in Ham Thuan Nam. By using canoe or basket boat, you can get to KeGa island and of course, KeGa light how is just within a walking distance from there. The lighthouse was made by 184 steps leading to the top where will give you the best view of the whole island and the stunning beach. In KeGa island, you can freely immerse yourself into the wildness and into the beauty of nature by sunbathing, swimming, going fishing and discovering local live. On the way back, you can spend a while at Phan Thiet market or Poshanu Cham Tower. Furthermore, visiting ThuyTu temple or ThuyTy palace where the largest whale skeleton is placed and called in a worshiped way as Ong Nam Hai, is also a great choice. Tour ends, we will bring you back to hotel.