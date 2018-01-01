Private Half-Day White Lake Excursion in Phan Thiet

Begin your private tour to White Lake in the early morning from your hotel in Phan Thiet. On the way, you will stop at Mui Ne wharf. You will see hundreds of boats of fishermen coming back from the sea after catching seafood products. Here, you can also know deeply about the fisherman’s lifestyle.Beautifully-battered and restored army jeeps are our adventurous means of transportation to get up to White Lake via the coast from Hon Rom. This is the best place to listen to the whisper of reaching waves, feel the cool, blowing breeze and gaze at the romantic slopes of the never-ending white hills. You can enjoy the warm sunny shines of the tropical area as well.Finally, you will conquer the highest part of this beach fest - "Virgin hill." On the way back to Phan Thiet, visit the Fairy Stream. The Fairy Stream (Suoi Tien) is a little river that winds its way through bamboo forests, boulders and the dunes behind the village, in parts resembling a miniature version of the Grand Canyon. Take a look at these red sand dunes and there will be plenty of time to take photographs while your feet wade in the clear water. You will be returned back to your hotel in Phan Thiet, which lies around 45 kilometers from the White Lake