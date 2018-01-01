2-Day Trip to Sapa from Hanoi by Daytime Deluxe Bus

Day 1: Hanoi – Sapa - Cat Cat village (Lunch/Dinner)6:45 - 07:00: Get picked up from your accommodation and board a coach ride to Sapa. While en-route you can admire the countryside and mountains in the distance.9:30: You will continue to Lao Cai where you will take a short break. You can have quick breakfast or coffee at the stopover.11:00: Take one more break at Lao Cai city before approaching Sapa. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of mountains and rice terraces along the ways from Lao Cai to Sapa city.13:00: Arrive in Sapa Town and admire the colorful traditional costumes of H’mong, Dzao, Tay ethnic People.Check in your hotel where you will stay to have a local Vietnamese lunch.14:30: Take a short drive to the gate of Cat Cat village, which is home to the Black H’mong ethnic group and is also located near the bottom of a deep valley at the foot of Fansipan Peak. You will walk uphill for bus to pick you up and head back to Sapa in the afternoon. Trekking distance is about 2.5 kms and lasts for 2 hours17:00: Arrive back to Sapa Town. Have dinner and overnight in hotel.Day 2: Sapa - trek to Lao Chai and Ta Van – Sapa – Hanoi (Breakfast/Lunch)07:00: Have breakfast at the hotel, check out of the room and prepare a light bag for trekking. (Keep big luggage in the hotel)09:00: Start trekking down to the Lao Chai village of the Black H’mong ethnic group, about 8 km from Sapa town. Here, you will discover their daily life including how they make traditional clothes, handicraft, and more. You will also visit the biggest valley which provides the best view for golden rice terrace fields in Vietnam. After Lao Chai, it's time to walk to the Ta Van village of the Dzay people, a small group of ethnic people in Vietnam with a rich culture and beautiful houses located on rice paddy fields.12:00: Lunch with the locals in one of the local houses. The bus will pick you up from Ta Van village and return to Sapa Town.In the afternoon. you'll have free time at your leisure for shopping or visiting Sapa on your own.15:00: It‘s time to say “Good bye Sapa.” Your driver pick up you at your hotel and drive back to Hanoi. Along the way, you will once again have a chance to enjoy the magical beauty of northwest mountains.21:30pm: Arrive in Hanoi and transport you back to your hotel.