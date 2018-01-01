TRAILS OF VIETNAM - 21 DAYS

DAYS 1-4: HA NOI – HA LONG BAY: Arrival in Hanoi, transfer to your hotel. The tour includes Ho Chi Minh Quarter, the Temple of Literature,the intriguing Ethnology Museum. Explore the city’s backstreets on foot with a chance to taste Vietnamese snacks. Relax on the picturesque drive to enchanting Halong Bay. Enjoy fresh seafood while you cruise among the thousands of limestone islands, sleep on-board as you float on the moonlit bay. Return to Hanoi. DAYS 5-7: MAI CHAU, NINH BINH & VINH : On a scenic drive to the mountains west of Hanoi, stop at the informative Ho Chi Minh Trail Museum. In the beautiful upland valley of Mai Chau, a home-stay in a Tai family house gives an insight into daily life here. With dramatic karst mountains, the landscapes around Ninh Binh are renowned for their timeless beauty. Venture into the region's caves and waterways by boat, then travel to Vinh. DAYS 8-10: DONG HOI & HUE: Visit Hoang Tru, Ho Chi Minh's hometown, and spend an indulgent night at a beachside resort in Dong Hoi. Gain a glimpse into life here during the war as you cross the demilitarized zone which separated north from south and visit the Vinh Moc Tunnels. Explore the historic sites of the former imperial capital, Hue, including the Citadel, an elaborate emperors' tomb and the Thien Mu Pagoda. Visit an incense workshop before joining the deaf, mute workers at the Spiral Foundation, make your own souvenir DAYS 11-12: HOI AN: Hoi An is reached by a spectacular drive, stop at Cham Museum in Danang and witness sacred Marble Mountains. A walk immerses you in the streets of Hoi An,discover traditional houses, temples,Japanese Bridge. Enjoy a market tour with the kids from the Streets Foundation, before spend time for leisure, perhaps stopping by one of master tailors in Hoi An. DAYS 13-15: KONTUM, PLEIKU, BUON MA THUOT: A dazzling drive through terraced rice paddies, cotton, rubber and cassava plantations leads to Central Highlands, revealing verdant tea and coffee plantations, glimmering waterfalls and colourful minority villages as you experience local life in a region. DAYS 16-17: DALAT: Travel by road to the former French hill station of Dalat, stopping en route at Cum Thac for a gorgeous waterfall. Visit Zen Monastery and a former railway station, before taking an open-air train ride to Trai Mat Hamlet. Explore Dalat market and enjoy free time in the afternoon. DAYS 18-21: SAIGON & MEKONG DELTA: Wonder at the energy of Saigon as you walk among the excitement along historic Dong Khoi Street, the former Rue Catinat, famous sites: Notre Dame Cathedral, War Remnants Museum. Uncover the resilience of the Vietnamese at Cu Chi tunnels. In the fertile Mekong Delta, meander along the canals and shady lanes visiting local farmers to learn about their way of life. Return to Saigon and enjoy a farewell dinner with your fellow travellers. On your last day, enjoy free time until your departure transfer.