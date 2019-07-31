Designated a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2003, the remarkable Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park contains the oldest karst mountains in Asia, formed…
North-Central Vietnam
The spectacular karst limestone landscapes around Ninh Binh and Tam Coc are ideal for exploring by boat or bicycle, and there are stellar opportunities for caving and trekking amid the fast-developing travellers' scene of the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Dong Hoi, the coastal gateway to Phong Nha, also has an enjoyable low-key beach scene and good restaurants.
Explore North-Central Vietnam
- Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park
Designated a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2003, the remarkable Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park contains the oldest karst mountains in Asia, formed…
- Hang Son Doong
Hang Son Doong (Mountain River Cave), located in the heart of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, is known as the world's largest cave, and is one of the…
- Tu Lan Cave
The Tu Lan cave system comprises of more than 20 wet and dry caves, which are thought to be between three and five million years old. Huge caverns,…
- Paradise Cave
Surrounded by forested karst peaks, this staggering cave system in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park extends for 31km, though most people only visit the…
- Hang En
This gigantic cave is very close to Hang Son Doong; both have been featured in a National Geographic photographic spread. Getting here involves a trek…
- VVan Long Nature Reserve
Set amid glorious limestone pinnacles, this tranquil reserve comprises a reedy wetland that’s popular with birdwatchers. Among the bird species that have…
- HHang Toi
Incorporating an above-water 400m-long zip line, followed by a swim into the cave and then exploration of a pitch-black passageway of oozing mud, it's…
- Phong Nha Cave & Boat Trip
The spectacular boat trip through Phong Nha Cave is an enjoyable though touristy experience beginning in Son Trach town. Boats cruise past buffalo,…
- Trang An
Rowboats bob along the Sao Khe River through limestone caves. It's a relaxing trip, but many caves have also been enlarged to accommodate boats. Boat…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout North-Central Vietnam.
See
Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park
Designated a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2003, the remarkable Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park contains the oldest karst mountains in Asia, formed…
See
Hang Son Doong
Hang Son Doong (Mountain River Cave), located in the heart of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, is known as the world's largest cave, and is one of the…
See
Tu Lan Cave
The Tu Lan cave system comprises of more than 20 wet and dry caves, which are thought to be between three and five million years old. Huge caverns,…
See
Paradise Cave
Surrounded by forested karst peaks, this staggering cave system in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park extends for 31km, though most people only visit the…
See
Hang En
This gigantic cave is very close to Hang Son Doong; both have been featured in a National Geographic photographic spread. Getting here involves a trek…
See
Van Long Nature Reserve
Set amid glorious limestone pinnacles, this tranquil reserve comprises a reedy wetland that’s popular with birdwatchers. Among the bird species that have…
See
Hang Toi
Incorporating an above-water 400m-long zip line, followed by a swim into the cave and then exploration of a pitch-black passageway of oozing mud, it's…
See
Phong Nha Cave & Boat Trip
The spectacular boat trip through Phong Nha Cave is an enjoyable though touristy experience beginning in Son Trach town. Boats cruise past buffalo,…
See
Trang An
Rowboats bob along the Sao Khe River through limestone caves. It's a relaxing trip, but many caves have also been enlarged to accommodate boats. Boat…