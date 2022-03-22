Welcome to an alternative reality populated by European royalty, film stars and the otherwise rich and secretive. For the average punter not able to afford an uber-luxurious hotel, this place doesn’t exist. Well, at least not before 2017, when the mother-of-all flashpacker retreats opened here on a private bay.

Ninh Van Bay is all about get-away-from-it-all beach bliss, and there's a sprinkling of exquisite sandy coves you can reach by kayak, SUP or boat. There's no road access to the region.