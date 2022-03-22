Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ninh Van Bay

Welcome to an alternative reality populated by European royalty, film stars and the otherwise rich and secretive. For the average punter not able to afford an uber-luxurious hotel, this place doesn’t exist. Well, at least not before 2017, when the mother-of-all flashpacker retreats opened here on a private bay.

Ninh Van Bay is all about get-away-from-it-all beach bliss, and there's a sprinkling of exquisite sandy coves you can reach by kayak, SUP or boat. There's no road access to the region.

Explore Ninh Van Bay

Guidebooks

Learn more about Ninh Van Bay

