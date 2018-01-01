4-Day Mekong Delta Bike Tour from Ho Chi Minh City

We start our 4-day cycling adventure with a short transfer from Ho Chi Minh City and ride from Cai Lay to Cai Be on the peaceful back-country roads, passing fertile ride paddies and orchards along the way. We stop for lunch on an island before continuing our journey down narrow lanes, over canals and past banana plantations until we reach a charming homestay, which will be our accommodation for the night.On our second day we will be traveling by bike and boat and start our exploration of one of the Mekong islands. Cycling along narrow dirt tracks and trails we catch a glimpse of the colorful riverside life while pedaling past picturesque delta homes and villages, including the Khmer town of Tra Vinh.After breakfast, we head out on yet another fun exploration of the village life, visiting stunning Khmer temples and local fishing towns as we cycle scenic roads and cross numerous small bridges to Can Tho.We spend our last morning riding to Phong Dien Floating Market and weave through this bustling place before we lunch and transfer back to Ho Chi Minh City.On this tour we will cycle the total of 93mi (150km) over the course of four days, and since the daily distances are not too long and the terrain is gentle, this trip is suitable for those who have a modicum of fitness. A support vehicle travels behind the group to support us and participants can cycle as much or as little as they like and still enjoy the same views as the rest of the group.This 4-Day/3-Night tour includes breakfast-3, lunch-4 and dinner-3