About 300,000 ethnic Khmer live in Tra Vinh province. They may seem an invisible minority as they all speak fluent Vietnamese and there’s nothing outwardly distinguishing about their clothing or lifestyle. Dig a bit deeper and discover that Khmer culture is alive and well in these parts of Vietnam.
There is also a small but active Chinese community in Tra Vinh, one of the few such communities that remain in the Mekong Delta region.
Cycling Mekong Delta - 04 Days
Day 1: Saigon – Mytho – Home stay (L, D)Leaving Saigon at 8 A.m for Mekong Delta. It takes about 1, 5 hours to peaceful Mekong countryside where we start biking to explore this idyllic landscapes.Bicycle through many colorful Dragon fruit orchards, passing beautiful and green paddy fields. Stop at local restaurant for lunch. Afternoon, we will have around 2hrs for riding into the countryside trail to Caibe town ship where we board on boat to Binh Hoa Phuoc Island for our first night. Over night at local home stay.Cycling distance: 30 - 40km Day 2: Vinh Long – Tra vinh (B, L, D)Having breakfast at the home stay. Today, we start riding on 4 islands to observe daily life of the locals. Arriving in Cholach township at noon time for lunch.Spend time here learning how the locals planting and caring bonzai trees which makes this place famous for ornamental.Then, we will have long distance for biking along Co Chien River, one of branch of Mekong river. arrive Tra vinh in the late afternoon. Overnight in Tra Vinh. Cycling distance: 50 -60km Day 3: Travinh - Cantho city. ( B/L/D)Tra Vinh is the homeland of Khmer minority (Cambodian) where most of them follow original Buddhism (Theravada). Take a time to see some pagodas in this town are sound interesting.Then we have a long distance for cycling this day to enjoy the most beautiful country road in the Delta with rice fields both your side. Overnight in Cantho city.Cycling distance: 70 – 90km Day 4: Cantho - Saigon. ( B/L)An early start by boat to see the biggest Floating Market in Mekong Where traders and farmers sell and buy all seasonal fruits which create the unique picture and culture in the Delta.Take off the boat for more cycling on a peaceful village road to enjoy Delta scenery.Head back to Saigon I the late afternoon. End of tour.Cycling distance: 30 - 40km
4-Day Mekong Delta Bike Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
We start our 4-day cycling adventure with a short transfer from Ho Chi Minh City and ride from Cai Lay to Cai Be on the peaceful back-country roads, passing fertile ride paddies and orchards along the way. We stop for lunch on an island before continuing our journey down narrow lanes, over canals and past banana plantations until we reach a charming homestay, which will be our accommodation for the night.On our second day we will be traveling by bike and boat and start our exploration of one of the Mekong islands. Cycling along narrow dirt tracks and trails we catch a glimpse of the colorful riverside life while pedaling past picturesque delta homes and villages, including the Khmer town of Tra Vinh.After breakfast, we head out on yet another fun exploration of the village life, visiting stunning Khmer temples and local fishing towns as we cycle scenic roads and cross numerous small bridges to Can Tho.We spend our last morning riding to Phong Dien Floating Market and weave through this bustling place before we lunch and transfer back to Ho Chi Minh City.On this tour we will cycle the total of 93mi (150km) over the course of four days, and since the daily distances are not too long and the terrain is gentle, this trip is suitable for those who have a modicum of fitness. A support vehicle travels behind the group to support us and participants can cycle as much or as little as they like and still enjoy the same views as the rest of the group.This 4-Day/3-Night tour includes breakfast-3, lunch-4 and dinner-3