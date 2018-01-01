Welcome to Kon Tum

Kon Tum's relaxed ambience, friendly locals, river setting and relatively traffic-free streets make it a great stop for travellers intent on exploring the surrounding hill-tribe villages, of which there are 700 or so dotting the area – mostly Bahnar, but also Sedang and Jarai. This is a far better base than Pleiku for delving into indigenous culture, and there are a few intriguing sights in Kon Tum itself.

