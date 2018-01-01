Cu Chi Tunnels and Countryside by Luxury Speedboat

In the morning, meet your guide and small group upon hotel pickup and transfer by air-conditioned vehicle to Ho Chi Minh Pier. From here, travel comfortably by luxury speedboat to Vietnam’s famed Cu Chi Tunnels. Settle into soft furnishings aboard the high-quality speedboat while your captain effortlessly navigates the shallow, jungle-fringed canals, leaving a small wake that minimizes any impact on the local environment. Speed away from the crowded city toward the countryside while you relax aboard the boat and observe life along the riverbanks. Your informative guide points out homes on stilts and informs you about the local people whose livelihoods depend on the waterway. The journey over the Saigon River takes approximately 1 hour, and unlimited refreshments with local fruit are served on board.Upon arrival at Cu Chi, your guide leads you through the historic site, highlighting the tunnels dug by Viet Cong guerrilla fighters during the Vietnam War (known in Vietnam as the American War) to provide communication and supply routes, hospitals, and food and weapons caches. Discover stories of resilience as you tour part of the 75-mile-long (121-km) complex, which served as a base of operations during the war, especially for military campaigns like the Tet Offensive of 1968.Learn about the construction of this immense underground network and slip into a narrow passageway with your guide to imagine what living quarters and military conference rooms were like in the Cu Chi Tunnels, now preserved as a war memorial park. Afterward, a traditional Vietnamese lunch of local food is served at a riverside restaurant.On your return by air-conditioned vehicle, drive through the countryside to explore local agricultural activities with a stop at an organic herb farm and a cricket farm. Get a taste of fresh herbs and discover a Vietnamese delicacy as you watch crickets being prepared as food. You’ll also visit a Vietnamese home where traditional rice paper is made by hand, cooked over a fire and later dried in the sun.Your tour ends upon arrival in Ho Chi Minh City, with drop-off at your hotel by late afternoon.