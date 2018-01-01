Welcome to Cu Chi
The tunnel network of Cu Chi became legendary during the 1960s for facilitating VC control of a large rural area only 30km to 40km from HCMC. At its peak, the tunnel system stretched from the South Vietnamese capital to the Cambodian border; in the district of Cu Chi alone more than 250km of tunnels honeycomb the ground. The network, parts of which were several storeys deep, included countless trapdoors, constructed living areas, storage facilities, weapon factories, field hospitals, command centres and kitchens.
Cu Chi has become a place of pilgrimage for Vietnamese school children and Communist Party cadres.
Top experiences in Cu Chi
Cu Chi activities
Half-Day Afternoon Cu Chi Tunnels Tour
This afternoon, depart for Cu Chi tunnels, a 1.5 hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City. Your tour guide will give you an overview introduction of Cu Chi and its legendary history. An documentary film about the tunnels tell you how about the tunnels histories and how fierce the war did happen in the area. You will be guided to the tunnels system including the weapon factory, hospitals, kitchens and crawl under the tunnels. After that travelers can try delicious manioc which is the main food for guerillas in Cu Chi during the war. Visitors can try to fire off an AK47 or MK16 or machine guns at the nearby shooting range. Leave Cu Chi tunnels and back in Ho Chi Minh City.
Cu Chi Tunnels and Countryside by Luxury Speedboat
In the morning, meet your guide and small group upon hotel pickup and transfer by air-conditioned vehicle to Ho Chi Minh Pier. From here, travel comfortably by luxury speedboat to Vietnam’s famed Cu Chi Tunnels. Settle into soft furnishings aboard the high-quality speedboat while your captain effortlessly navigates the shallow, jungle-fringed canals, leaving a small wake that minimizes any impact on the local environment. Speed away from the crowded city toward the countryside while you relax aboard the boat and observe life along the riverbanks. Your informative guide points out homes on stilts and informs you about the local people whose livelihoods depend on the waterway. The journey over the Saigon River takes approximately 1 hour, and unlimited refreshments with local fruit are served on board.Upon arrival at Cu Chi, your guide leads you through the historic site, highlighting the tunnels dug by Viet Cong guerrilla fighters during the Vietnam War (known in Vietnam as the American War) to provide communication and supply routes, hospitals, and food and weapons caches. Discover stories of resilience as you tour part of the 75-mile-long (121-km) complex, which served as a base of operations during the war, especially for military campaigns like the Tet Offensive of 1968.Learn about the construction of this immense underground network and slip into a narrow passageway with your guide to imagine what living quarters and military conference rooms were like in the Cu Chi Tunnels, now preserved as a war memorial park. Afterward, a traditional Vietnamese lunch of local food is served at a riverside restaurant.On your return by air-conditioned vehicle, drive through the countryside to explore local agricultural activities with a stop at an organic herb farm and a cricket farm. Get a taste of fresh herbs and discover a Vietnamese delicacy as you watch crickets being prepared as food. You’ll also visit a Vietnamese home where traditional rice paper is made by hand, cooked over a fire and later dried in the sun.Your tour ends upon arrival in Ho Chi Minh City, with drop-off at your hotel by late afternoon.
Private Mekong Delta and Cu Chi Tunnels Full-Day Trip
Pick-up will commence from your Ho Chi Minh City hotel in the early morning, and you’ll travel with your English-speaking guide to the Cu Chi tunnels. The drive is around 60 km. At Cu Chi you’ll be shown a documentary film about the tunnels and learn how the locals made bamboo traps, rice-paper and rice-wine. You’ll then have the opportunity to explore the web of underground tunnels dug by Vietnamese resistance fighters.After exploring the tunnels, drive to My Tho. This is one of the provinces that comprise the Mekong Delta area. Cruise by boat along the upper Mekong through a region with islands named after 4 animals that appear in Buddhist writings – Dragon, Unicorn, Phoenix and Turtle. On this part of the tour you’ll observe some of the activities of regional Vietnamese daily life and appreciate how life here depends on the River.Afterwards your will take a trip by row boat along the small waterways. You’ll see the agricultural richness of the delta region in it's fruit orchards, coconut groves and bee-keeping farms. Stop to enjoy honey tea, seasonal fruit, fresh coconut candy and southern Vietnamese folk music. At the end of our tour, drive back to Ho Chi Minh City for a drop off at your hotel around 18:00.
Private Cu Chi Tunnels and Mekong Delta: Full-Day Guided Tour
Private Cu Chi Tunnels Half-Day Tour
After meeting your guide, leave the busy streets of Saigon on a 1.5 hour drive to Cu Chi district. You will be taken through the typical countryside of southern Vietnam.On arrival, the visit starts with a short video documentary before spending the next 3 hours exploring the Ben Dinh section of the tunnels. You will learn more about the history, incredible tenacity and ingenuity of the Cu Chi inhabitants. More adventurous travelers will have the opportunity to crawl through the tunnels and to fire off some rounds from AK-47 or M-16 assault rifles at the shooting range.Taste traditional boiled tapioca and hot tea before heading back to Saigon.
Small-Group Tour of Ho Chi Minh City Including Cu Chi Tunnels
After morning pickup at your Ho Chi Minh City hotel, travel about 20 miles (30 km) to reach Cu Chi, a district of the city most famous for the 75-mile (121-km) network of underground passages built by the Viet Cong army. Follow your guide through this historic military site, now a war memorial park, which was once a key position for the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War (known as the American War in Vietnam). Learn how the tunnels provided shelter, supply and communication routes, medical treatment sites, and food and weapons storage. See booby traps that were built to capture intruders and dioramas that illustrate daily life in the tunnels. If you like, you can even crawl through parts of the narrow passageways. After your time in Cu Chi, return to the city for a traditional Vietnamese lunch served at a riverside restaurant. Then spend the afternoon visiting Ho Chi Minh City's top sights. Start your city tour at Reunification Palace, where in 1975, Viet Cong troops broke through the main gates and the party took control of the government, ending the long war. Inside the 1960s-style building, check out the official living quarters, meeting rooms and a military command center complete with old radio equipment and tactical maps from the war. A short walk from the palace, your guide shows you fine examples of French Colonial architecture, including Notre Dame Cathedral, the Central Post Office, Ho Chi Minh City Hall and Ho Chi Minh Municipal Theater, also known as the Saigon Opera House. Stroll toward the Saigon River along Dong Khoi Street and Nguyen Hue Boulevard to admire historic buildings and the ultra-modern Bitexco Tower, until recently the tallest skyscraper in Vietnam. Wrap up your afternoon at Ben Thanh Market — the city’s central market and one of its most colorful areas. Marvel at mounds of goods, and practice your bargaining skills if you wish to purchase any items. At the end of your tour, your guide returns you to your hotel.