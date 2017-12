Street art in Valparaíso

The Chilean port of Valparaíso is one of the most colourful in South America, which is not surprising as it’s also Chile's capital of street art. Lonely Planet writer Mark Johanson joins Al Ramirez from Valpo Street Art Tours to explore the city’s murals and even pick up a spray can himself. Presented by GoPro.



For the best trends, destinations, journeys and experiences for the year ahead, check out Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2018.

Host: Mark Johanson| 2017|Best in Travel 2018|