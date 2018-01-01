Punta del Este Private Tour with Cruise Port Pickup

When your cruise ship docks in the Punta del Este port, your private guide will drive you around the lovely peninsular resort town surrounded by natural beauty. First admire the vista from Punta Ballena (Whale Point) along a scenic coastal drive before heading downtown. Next, enjoy the beautiful landscapes and architecture of Beverly Hills, Cantagril and San Rafael – Punta del Este's fashionable residences. Then, your guide will take you to see the gorgeous beaches and multicolored houses in neighboring Maldonado. Continue to La Gogorita district, which offers a panoramic view of La Barra del Maldonado. Learn about the uniquely constructed bridge as you cross the Madonado stream toward El Jagüel Park, where children play on huge animal sculptures. Then, you'll have a chance to watch the sailboats from Playa Brava and catch a glimpse of the renowned 'Fingers' sculpture emerging from its sandy beach before heading to Playa Mansa on the other side of the peninsula. Walk the promenade at Gorlero Avenue with free time for lunch (own expense), and then browse the local art galleries and shops for some of the city's best handicrafts, found at Artigas Square alongside the avenue. Afterward, your guide will drive you back to the Punta del Este port.