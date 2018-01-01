Welcome to Punta del Este
Punta del Este – with its many beaches, elegant seaside homes, yacht harbor, high-rise apartment buildings, pricey hotels and glitzy restaurants – is one of South America’s most glamorous resorts, extremely popular with Argentines and Brazilians, and easily the most expensive place in Uruguay.
Celebrity-watchers have a full-time job here. Punta is teeming with big names, and local gossip-mongers keep regular tabs on who’s been sighted where. Surrounding towns caught up in the whole Punta mystique include the famed club zone of La Barra to the east and Punta Ballena to the west.
Punta del Este activities
Punta del Este Day Trip from Montevideo
Take a day trip to Punta del Este from Montevideo and discover the beauty and culture of this coastal resort town! After pickup from your Montevideo hotel, head east approximately 2 hours to Punta del Este and enjoy gorgeous coastal views along the way.Upon arrival in Punta del Este, visit the upscale neighborhoods of Beverly Hills, Cantagril and San Rafael. Admire gorgeous landscapes in each neighborhood as you learn about the history of Punta del Este from your bilingual guide. Then, visit La Barra del Maldonado, a popular old fishing town. With colorful houses and pristine beaches, this is one of Punta del Este's must-see areas.Next, visit Playa Brava, located on the eastern side of the peninsula. See the beach’s famous 'Fingers' sculpture protruding from the sand and watch surfers out on the waves. Then, head to the other side of the peninsula to see Playa Mansa, another beautiful beach. After enjoying the views in Playa Mansa, you will have free time for lunch (own expense) and then head to Casa Pueblo with your guide. This famous Mediterranean-style villa and art gallery is located right on the water and was designed by Uruguayan painter and sculpture Carlos Páez Vilaró. Visit the museum and gallery inside the building (own expense) and learn about the life of the famous artist and the history behind this incredible masterpiece.After a full day in Punta del Este, you'll be taken back to your Montevideo hotel.
Punta del Este Private Tour with Cruise Port Pickup
When your cruise ship docks in the Punta del Este port, your private guide will drive you around the lovely peninsular resort town surrounded by natural beauty. First admire the vista from Punta Ballena (Whale Point) along a scenic coastal drive before heading downtown. Next, enjoy the beautiful landscapes and architecture of Beverly Hills, Cantagril and San Rafael – Punta del Este’s fashionable residences. Then, your guide will take you to see the gorgeous beaches and multicolored houses in neighboring Maldonado. Continue to La Gogorita district, which offers a panoramic view of La Barra del Maldonado. Learn about the uniquely constructed bridge as you cross the Madonado stream toward El Jagüel Park, where children play on huge animal sculptures. Then, you’ll have a chance to watch the sailboats from Playa Brava and catch a glimpse of the renowned 'Fingers' sculpture emerging from its sandy beach before heading to Playa Mansa on the other side of the peninsula. Walk the promenade at Gorlero Avenue with free time for lunch (own expense), and then browse the local art galleries and shops for some of the city's best handicrafts, found at Artigas Square alongside the avenue. Afterward, your guide will drive you back to the Punta del Este port. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Punta del Este port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Punta del Este City Sightseeing Tour
Take a guided half-day city tour of Punta del Este to discover the beauty and culture of this coastal resort town. After pickup from your hotel, head to the upscale neighborhoods of Beverly Hills, Cantagril and San Rafael. Admire gorgeous landscapes in each neighborhood as you learn about the history of the city from your bilingual guide. Then, visit La Barra del Maldonado, a popular old fishing town. With colorful houses and pristine beaches, this is one of Punta del Este's must-see areas.Next, visit Playa Brava, located on the eastern side of the peninsula. See the beach’s famous 'Fingers' sculpture protruding from the sand and watch surfers out on the waves. Then, traverse to the other side of the peninsula to see Play a Mansa, another beautiful beach, before heading to Gorlero Avenue for some free time to explore.Stroll along Gorlero Avenue and enjoy time for lunch (own expense) or shopping at local stores and galleries. Located alongside the avenue is Artigas Square, where you'll find some of the city's best handicrafts including leather, wood and glass products. Then, meet back up with your guide and head to Casa Pueblo. This famous Mediterranean-style villa and art gallery, designed by Uruguayan painter and sculpture Carlos Páez Vilaró, is located right on the water and boasts incredible ocean views. Visit the museum and gallery inside the building (own expense) to learn about the life of the famous artist and the history behind this incredible masterpiece.After the tour, you'll be taken back to your hotel.
Small Group Tour: Gourmet Wine Experience from Punta del Este with 3-Course Lunch
Your gourmet wine experience starts with a pickup at your Punta del Este Hotel and a comfortable ride by private car or minivan (depending on your group’s size). You will be welcomed with a glass of wine followed by a tour of the property, where you will get to see the vineyards. You will then have a tasting of wines with plates of artisanal cheeses and breads followed by a gourmet lunch with more wines! After lunch, you can relax and admire the beautiful countryside views. You’ll be returned to your Punta del Este Hotel, satisfied and full of interesting knowledge about Uruguay’s fabulous wine.
Casapueblo Museum Admission in Punta del Este
Casapueblo is a building constructed by the Uruguayan artist Carlos Páez Vilaró. It is located in Punta Ballena, 8.1 miles (13 kilometers) from Punta del Este, Uruguay. It was originally a summer house and workshop of the artist. It now houses a museum, an art gallery, a cafeteria and a hotel. It was the permanent residence of its creator, where he worked and spent his last days. In the main dome of Casapueblo are the museum and workshop where you can see part of the work of the late painter, potter, sculptor, muralist, writer, composer and builder Carlos Páez Vilaró. It has four exhibition halls: Nicolás Guillén Room, Pablo Picasso Room, Rafael Squirm Room, José Gómez Sicre Room, projection room, the Mermaid Terrace, Hippocampus Viewpoint, Taberna del Rayo Verde, coffee shop and boutique. Every afternoon since 1994, the Ceremony of the Sun is performed on the terraces of the museum. Minutes before sunset, the artist's voice from a recording dedicates a poem to the sun to bid the sun farewell.
