The Gran Chaco
The Gran Chaco is a vast alluvial lowland, stretching north from Santa Fe and Córdoba provinces, across the entirety of Chaco and Formosa, and into Paraguay, Bolivia and Brazil. The western side, known as the Chaco Seco (Dry Chaco), has been dubbed the Impenetrable, due to its severe lack of water across an endless plain of thorn scrub. The eastern side is attractively fertile, and an important wildlife habitat.
Crossing the Gran Chaco from Formosa to Salta along the northern RN 81 is an interesting option on mostly decent paved road.
Bañado la Estrella
Formosa province's standout attraction is Bañado la Estrella. This stunning wetland area is a floodplain of the Río Pilcomayo and harbors an astonishing…
MusEUM
The headquarters of the sculpture Bienal and the venue for it, the exhibition room and grounds house many of the most impressive pieces from past…
Parque Nacional Chaco
Preserving several diverse ecosystems that reflect subtle differences in relief, soils and rainfall, this very accessible park protects 150 sq km of the…
Parque Nacional El Impenetrable
Argentina's newest national park is also the reserve with the coolest name. Located between the towns of Miraflores and Nueva Pompeya, the recently…
Museo del Hombre Chaqueño
This small but excellent museum is run by enthusiastic staff (some English spoken) who talk you through displays covering the three main pillars of Chaco…
Parque Nacional Río Pilcomayo
For good birdwatching, this park, 126km northwest of Formosa and 55km west of Clorinda, is close to the Paraguay border. Daily buses connect Formosa and…
El Fogón de los Arrieros
Founded in 1943, this is a cultural center and gallery that for decades has been the driving force behind Resistencia’s artistic commitment. It's famous…
Complejo Ecológico Municipal
At the junction of RN16 and RN95, 4km east of downtown, the town’s spacious zoo and botanical garden has a focus on birds and mammals found in the Chaco…
