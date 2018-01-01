Welcome to Belo Horizonte
Top experiences in Belo Horizonte
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Belo Horizonte activities
Private Tour: Discover Belo Horizonte City
Meet your private guide in the lobby of your hotel at approximately 9am. Hop in the car and make your way to the Pampulha Lagoon for a 9:15am arrival. Visit the architectural complex of Oscar Niemeyer and Casa do Baile, the church of São Francisco. Then, head to Mineirão Stadium, Casa de JK, the ex-president of Brazil, and the Museum of Modern Arts. Transfer to the Liberty Plaza, also known as Praça da Liberdade and possibly have a change to visit the Liberty Palace. Later, move on to the Pope Plaza, also known as Praça do Papa, and the Mangabeiras viewpoint. Pass the Afonsa Pena Avenue where the Arts Palace, Automobile Club, Music Conservatory, and Central Park await. Finish your tour at the famous central market, known for its souvenirs and typical food and drinks. Break for lunch at 1pm at one of the local eateries. Arrive at your hotel by 2pm.
Serra do Cipó National Park Trekking Tour
This 8-hour trekking private tour starts at 9am and will take you to visit all three biomes of the National Park Serra do Cipó in a 14 km exertive route. Enjoy the mountains part of “Espinhaço Range - Biosphere Reserve” and experience the variety of endemic flora named by the landscaper Burle Marx "The Garden of Brazil". On the way to the waterfall you will pass by a small river beach where there is a good possibility to bath, then the tour follows to Gavião and Andorinhas waterfalls. Return through the Bocaina Valley.Light clothes, bathing togs, towel, sports shoes, cap, camera, sun blocker, sunglasses and insect repellent are recommended. Suggested snacks such as natural sandwiches, dry fruits, cereals, nuts, cookies, water, isotonic drinks or energy products. Alternatively, visit local restaurants.The tour ends with drop-off at your hotel on a minivan with air conditioning.
Belo Horizonte City Tour in Pampulha
Belo Horizonte was the first Brazilian city to be built (1897) upon an urban plan. At present, the city has 2,5 milion inhabitants. Belo Horizonte is the country’s second industrial center, producing steel, cement, automobiles and exporting iron ore, manganese, nickel, uranium and precious stones.Our tour in Pampulha begins visit this particular neighborhood di Belo Horizonte; famed for its examples of modern Brazilian architecture; where we can feel the contrast of the city which brings together harmoniously history; culture and nature. We will visit some of the first works of the internationally recognized Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer; whose unique architectural feature is based on curved lines inspired by the human body. We will also appreciate the landscaping projects by Burle Marx as well as the unparalleled architecture of the Church of St. Francis of Assis, and inside the small chapel with undulating roof; the frescoes by Candido Portinari; a famous Brazilian modernist. Finally, we'll visit Pampulha Art Museum and the Yacht Club.
Congonhas City Tour
The main points of interest are Aleijadinho’s sculptural masterpieces of the twelve Prophets, carved in soapstone and his sculptural representation of the Via Crucis (Stations of the Cross), done in polychromatic woodwork. The set of life-sized sculptures is Brazil’s greatest artistic treasure. The city is notable for its basilica - the Santuário do Bom Jesus do Matosinhos - and associated soapstone sculptures which were commissioned by Portuguese adventurer, Feliciano Mendes in the 18th century. It was created by Aleijadinho, one of the best artists in the baroque style in the world. The twelve sculptures of old testament prophets around the terrace are considered amongst his finest work. In 1985 UNESCO granted the Sanctuary the title of a World Heritage Site.