Mineirão & Museu Brasileiro do Futebol

An obligatory stop for football fans, Belo Horizonte's legendary 65,000-seat stadium was completely renovated for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, incorporating a brand-new football museum, esplanade and LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) certified energy conservation enhancements. One-hour guided tours take in the locker rooms, showers, press room, stands and revamped playing field, with occasional wistful comments about Brazil's heartbreaking 7–1 World Cup loss to Germany here. Combined tickets include a self-guided museum visit, with exhibits covering the stadium's construction, famous games and players, and football history.

The stadium and museum are 10km north of Centro in Pampulha; take bus 5106 (R$3.40, 30 minutes) from Praça da Liberdade.