Belo Horizonte

Overview

Known to locals as Beagá (pronounced 'bay-ah-gah', Portuguese for BH), Belo Horizonte was named for its beautiful view of nearby mountains. Urban sprawl may make it a little more challenging to appreciate the natural setting nowadays, but Brazil’s third-largest city still has considerable charm.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Instituto de Arte Contemporânea Inhotim

    Instituto de Arte Contemporânea Inhotim

    Belo Horizonte

    The world's largest open-air contemporary art museum, and greater Belo Horizonte's standout attraction, this sprawling, world-class complex of gardens…

  • Mineirão & Museu Brasileiro do Futebol

    Mineirão & Museu Brasileiro do Futebol

    Belo Horizonte

    An obligatory stop for football fans, Belo Horizonte's legendary 65,000-seat stadium was completely renovated for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, incorporating a…

  • Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil

    Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil

    Belo Horizonte

    Inaugurated in late 2013, this magnificent palace on Praça da LIberdade is one of Belo Horizonte's cultural gems. The vast 3rd-floor gallery hosts special…

  • Memorial Minas Gerais – Vale

    Memorial Minas Gerais – Vale

    Belo Horizonte

    Praça da Liberdade's standout cultural attraction, this supremely cool contemporary museum chronicles Minas culture from the 17th to 21st centuries via…

  • Gruta da Lapinha

    Gruta da Lapinha

    Belo Horizonte

    About 50km north of Belo Horizonte, this cave's highlight is the Véu de Noiva, a crystal formation in the shape of a bride’s veil. With your own vehicle,…

  • Gruta Rei do Mato

    Gruta Rei do Mato

    Belo Horizonte

    This is the most interesting of the caves surrounding Belo Horizonte. Near Sete Lagoas, 70km north of Belo, it has prehistoric paintings and petroglyphs…

  • Museu Histórico Abílio Barreto

    Museu Histórico Abílio Barreto

    Belo Horizonte

    The centerpiece of this museum, southwest of Savassi, is a renovated colonial farmhouse, the solitary remnant of Curral del Rey, the rural village…

  • Parque Municipal

    Parque Municipal

    Belo Horizonte

    One of Beagá's most appealing spots, this enormous sea of tropical greenery with artificial lakes and winding pathways is just 10 minutes southeast of the…

