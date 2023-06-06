Shop
Known to locals as Beagá (pronounced 'bay-ah-gah', Portuguese for BH), Belo Horizonte was named for its beautiful view of nearby mountains. Urban sprawl may make it a little more challenging to appreciate the natural setting nowadays, but Brazil’s third-largest city still has considerable charm.
Instituto de Arte Contemporânea Inhotim
Belo Horizonte
The world's largest open-air contemporary art museum, and greater Belo Horizonte's standout attraction, this sprawling, world-class complex of gardens…
Mineirão & Museu Brasileiro do Futebol
Belo Horizonte
An obligatory stop for football fans, Belo Horizonte's legendary 65,000-seat stadium was completely renovated for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, incorporating a…
Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil
Belo Horizonte
Inaugurated in late 2013, this magnificent palace on Praça da LIberdade is one of Belo Horizonte's cultural gems. The vast 3rd-floor gallery hosts special…
Belo Horizonte
Praça da Liberdade's standout cultural attraction, this supremely cool contemporary museum chronicles Minas culture from the 17th to 21st centuries via…
Belo Horizonte
About 50km north of Belo Horizonte, this cave's highlight is the Véu de Noiva, a crystal formation in the shape of a bride’s veil. With your own vehicle,…
Belo Horizonte
This is the most interesting of the caves surrounding Belo Horizonte. Near Sete Lagoas, 70km north of Belo, it has prehistoric paintings and petroglyphs…
Museu Histórico Abílio Barreto
Belo Horizonte
The centerpiece of this museum, southwest of Savassi, is a renovated colonial farmhouse, the solitary remnant of Curral del Rey, the rural village…
Belo Horizonte
One of Beagá's most appealing spots, this enormous sea of tropical greenery with artificial lakes and winding pathways is just 10 minutes southeast of the…
