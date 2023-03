About 50km north of Belo Horizonte, this cave's highlight is the Véu de Noiva, a crystal formation in the shape of a bride’s veil. With your own vehicle, the cave is an hour's drive north of Belo Horizonte. Alternatively, catch an Atual (www.ciaatual.com.br) bus to Lagoa Santa (50 minutes), then continue to the cave on local bus 306 (35 minutes).