Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil

Top choice in Belo Horizonte

Inaugurated in late 2013, this magnificent palace on Praça da LIberdade is one of Belo Horizonte's cultural gems. The vast 3rd-floor gallery hosts special exhibitions that rotate every couple of months, while the downstairs is dedicated to free or low-cost arts events including film, theater and dance; pick up a schedule on-site. The interior courtyard makes for a pleasant break any time of day with its cafes, stained-glass windows and retractable roof.

Suggest an Edit