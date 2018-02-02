Welcome to Valparaíso
But Neruda wasn't the only artist to fall for Valparaíso's unexpected charms. Poets, painters and would-be philosophers have long been drawn to Chile's most unusual city. Along with the ever-shifting port population of sailors, dockworkers and prostitutes, they've endowed gritty and gloriously spontaneous Valparaíso with an edgy air of 'anything goes.' Add to this the spectacular faded beauty of its chaotic cerros (hills), some of the best street art in Latin America, a maze of steep, sinuous streets, alleys and escaleras (stairways) piled high with crumbling mansions, and it's clear why some visitors spend more time here than in Santiago.
Valparaiso Port, Viña del Mar Full-Day Tour from Santiago
Your day begins with a pickup from your Santiago hotel at around 8:30am. Greet your driver-guide, settle in to the minivan, and hit the road to discover the central coast of Chile.Drive 1.5 hours to the historic port city of Valparaíso. Upon arrival take a scenic drive through the city to get your bearings. Now its time to explore closer, so get out the van to start your walking tour through the main highlights of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Historic Quarter and more. Beginning in the flat part of the city, explore Muelle Prat (the port), Plaza Sotomayor (Sotomayor Square), and the business district.Move on to the hills of Valparaíso. Travel up to the charming hills of Concepción and Alegre by traditional ascensores, funiculars dating from the late 19th century. Explore Victorian architecture, boutique stores, spectacular viewpoints to the bay and colorful houses on the hills, winding alleyway, and diverse street art.At lunch time, visit a local restaurant enjoy delicious Chilean cuisine (own expense).After lunch head for Viña del Mar. The city is nicknamed 'Garden City' for its many parks and flower-filled gardens. Stop to see the 'flower clock,' a genuine moai statue from Easter Island, and for a walk on the beach.Before leaving Viña del Mar you can visit a special place on the coast where sea lions. Your final stop is the Casablanca Valley to learn all about Chilean wine. Visit Indomita vineyard which has a great view of the valley as well delicious wines available for tasting (included).Relax on the journey back to your Santiago hotel, arriving at around 6pm. Those who are traveling by cruise ship can be dropped off at the port of Valparaíso instead.
Depart for the central coast traveling through the valleys of Curacavi and Casablanca. The latter is known for its recent success as a wine producing area. Continue to the coast and visit the beach area of Renaca and the town of Vina del Mar, known as the Garden City for its pretty parks and flower lined streets. Visit the Gaming Casino and the coastal road. In the afternoon continue to the picturesque port of Valparaiso built in the 16th-century on a total of 43 hills which are reached by narrow windy streets, staircases and a series of lifts (funiculars). This area has been declared by UNESCO as patrimony of humanity due to its eclectic architecture and urban development. You may wish to visit the Pablo Neruda Museum which contains some of the poets collections, specifically related to the sea. The Museum is situated on one of the hills overlooking the bay offering fantastic sea views. At the end of the day you have the choice to return to Santiago with the group, or stay in Valparaiso for a little longer making your own way back to the city at your leisure.
Depart for the central coast traveling through the valleys of Curacavi and Casablanca. The latter is known for its recent success as a wine producing area and there is a stop to visit one of the vineyards and taste some Chilean wine. Continue to the coast and visit the beach area of Renaca and the town of Vina del Mar, known as the Garden City for its pretty parks and flower lined streets. Visit the Gaming Casino and the coastal road. In the afternoon continue to the picturesque port of Valparaiso built in the 16th-century on a total of 43 hills which are reached by narrow windy streets, staircases and a series of lifts (funiculars). This area has been declared by UNESCO as patrimony of humanity due to its eclectic architecture and urban development. You may wish to visit the Pablo Neruda Museum which contains some of the poets collections, specifically related to the sea. The Museum is situated on one of the hills overlooking the bay offering fantastic sea views. At the end of the day you have the choice to return to Santiago, or stay in Valparaiso for a little longer making your own way back to the city at your leisure.
Once you arrive at Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport or if you are leaving your hotel in Santiago, this stress-free transfer will take you directly to your hotel in Viña del Mar or Valparaiso.You can choose the departure time for 90% of services, however, the assigned time is recommended. Also in some cases we may adjust the routes of the service to your interests.The service duration is around 2 hours. Please note that exact duration will be determinate on the day of the service and will depend on the traffic.
Book your private departure transfer from Valparaíso Cruise Terminal to Santiago hotel or International Airport and enjoy a stress-free way to end your vacation! When you leave the Cruise Terminal, avoid the stress and confusion. Instead, relax and let your professional driver get you to the airport in comfort. Enjoy the convenience of a professional transfer service while you sit back, relax and enjoy the ride!When making a booking for this private transfer, choose one-way or round-trip service. You will need to advise your cruise/flight details. Your transfer will be confirmed intermediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!
Your tour starts in Santiago from which you will drive to to Vina del Mar and Valparaiso admiring the Chilean coastline and the Pacific Ocean. As you drive, admire the Curacavi valley with a diversity of scenery and then reach the Casablanca valley. Once you get to Valparaiso (major port and parliament city), you will admire the amazing and marvelous buried deep houses on the hills of Valparaiso and be surprised at this picturesque city. You'll take a sightseeing tour and see Victoria Square, Sotomayor Square, Naval heroes Monument, and May 21st lookout . Then you'll take a walk up the hills on one or two elevators or you can choose to take a bay tour or visit the museum of Nobel prize poet Pablo Neruda( entrance fees are not included and this visit is only avalible in a the private tour ).Viña del Mar is the next stop. This city is known as the Garden City has some remarkable places including the flowers clock, the Casino and Reñaca beach where you'll have time for lunch at your own expense. After lunch, you can spend a little spare time on the beach.Lastly before going back trough the coast road to Santiago, you will see the Quinta Vergara, a place which is known for the international song festival. The tour finishes at your hotel in Santiago.