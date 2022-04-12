When the cottonwoods are budding against the red cliffs, Springdale is the perfect little park town, though more frequently, it's a bottleneck of traffic entering Zion National Park. The main drag – well, the only drag – features eclectic cafes, galleries and restaurants touting local produce and organic ingredients. Many residents were drawn here for the surroundings, but you will occasionally run into a lifelong local who thinks they're 'just rocks.'