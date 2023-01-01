National Center for Atmospheric Research

Set near the Flatirons in a Tetris-like structure designed by IM Pei, NCAR is a research facility dedicated to the study of the earth's atmosphere and weather. Open to the public, it has two floors of multimedia exhibits, many interactive and quite interesting, to teach about its work. Free guided tours are offered at noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

NCAR also maintains a short hiking trail with spectacular views and educational placards. The trail leads to more challenging hikes in the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks system.