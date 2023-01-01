CU Museum of Natural History

Tucked into a nondescript university building, CU's natural history museum is far from forgettable. Two floors of multimedia exhibits showcase the geological evolution of Boulder – including impressive dinosaur skeletons and fossils – as well as anthropological discoveries of the southwest. A 'Discovery Corner' aimed at small children has fossils and bones to touch, and activity boxes. For teens and parents, there's also a 'Biolounge' – a quiet room with couches, free coffee, wi-fi and rotating exhibits on biodiversity.