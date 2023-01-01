University of Colorado at Boulder

Prospective students and curious visitors can tour one of America's finest public universities, with a beautiful campus set above downtown, on what is known as the Hill. Free tours begin with a 45-minute information session followed by a 90-minute walking tour.

Notable alumni include astronaut Scott Carpenter (one of 17 astronauts with CU diplomas), Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Sidney Altman (one of six Nobel Laureates), Robert Redford (didn’t graduate), South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone (smoked a ton of dope, did graduate) and actor Jonah Hill (stopped by for one semester).