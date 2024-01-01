CU's art museum has three cavernous rooms, each featuring exhibits that change every few months. Works of art from the university's private collection, traveling exhibits and student/faculty works are typically showcased. Works purposely aren't labelled; get a free iPad from the information desk – or download the app – to learn more about each.
CU Art Museum
Boulder
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Boulder attractions
1. University of Colorado at Boulder
0.1 MILES
Prospective students and curious visitors can tour one of America's finest public universities, with a beautiful campus set above downtown, on what is…
2. CU Museum of Natural History
0.16 MILES
Tucked into a nondescript university building, CU's natural history museum is far from forgettable. Two floors of multimedia exhibits showcase the…
0.47 MILES
Don't be fooled by the tired lobby with its '80s-era displays: Fiske has one of the hottest projection and sound systems around, making for spectacular…
0.49 MILES
Naropa was founded by Tibetan Buddhist master Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche, who escaped Tibet and climbed over the Himalayas into India as a young man. In…
5. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
0.67 MILES
A historic brick house with three galleries of evocative modern art. Mixed-media exhibits can include such whimsy as neon installations and life-sized…
0.84 MILES
This historic landmark park is the gateway to Boulder’s most magnificent slab of open space adjoining the iconic Flatirons; its wide, lush lawn attracts…
0.87 MILES
Bursts of water spring from the ground, sending kids squealing around in circles at this public fountain on Pearl Street Mall. It’s a great place to bring…
8. Scott Carpenter Park & Pool
0.9 MILES
Scott Carpenter Park is named after Scott Carpenter, one of the original 'Mercury Seven' astronauts and a Boulder son. Families love the playground’s…