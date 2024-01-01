CU Art Museum

Boulder

LoginSave

CU's art museum has three cavernous rooms, each featuring exhibits that change every few months. Works of art from the university's private collection, traveling exhibits and student/faculty works are typically showcased. Works purposely aren't labelled; get a free iPad from the information desk – or download the app – to learn more about each.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Denver's Red Rocks venue in the foreground, exploits the full moon as the main event.

    Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

    23.83 MILES

    When the setting sun brings out a rich, orange glow from the rock formations and the band on stage launches into just the right tune, Red Rocks…

  • Denver, CO, USA - January 12th, 2016: A night time photo taken of Union Station and the Crawford Hotel in downtown Denver Colorado at the corner of 17th Street and Wynkoop Street.

    Union Station

    22.66 MILES

    Gorgeously restored, historic Union Station is Denver's main transportation hub, used by RTD light-rail lines, commuter buses and Amtrak. But it's way…

  • Denver Art Museum, Civic Center Cultural Complex, Denver, Colorado, United States of America, North America

    Denver Art Museum

    23.86 MILES

    The Denver Art Museum (DAM) is home to one of the largest Native American art collections in the USA, and puts on special multimedia exhibits that vary…

  • Hispanic family biking in Confluence Park near downtown Denver, Colorado, USA

    Confluence Park

    22.31 MILES

    Where Cherry Creek and South Platte River meet is the nexus and plexus of Denver's sunshine-loving culture. Thousands of outdoorsy Denverites flock here…

  • The new Clyfford Still Museum is set to open November 18, 2011. The entry of the museum on Tuesday, November 8, 2011. Cyrus McCrimmon, The Denver Post (Photo By Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

    Clyfford Still Museum

    23.87 MILES

    Dedicated exclusively to the work and legacy of 20th-century American abstract expressionist Clyfford Still, this fascinating museum's collection includes…

  • Green Mountain and the Flatirons as seen from Chautauqua Park in Boulder, Colorado.

    Chautauqua Park

    0.84 MILES

    This historic landmark park is the gateway to Boulder’s most magnificent slab of open space adjoining the iconic Flatirons; its wide, lush lawn attracts…

  • Moraine Park Discovery Center

    Moraine Park Discovery Center

    29.36 MILES

    Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1923 and once the park’s proud visitors lodge, this building has been renovated in recent years to host…

  • DENVER, CO - June 23: Joy Park is separated into many areas that include sand, water and even a fort building area Tuesday, June 23, 2015 at the Denver Children's Museum in Denver, Colorado. The one acre park opened behind the museum which includes a sand area, zip line and water play area for children and parents alike. (Photo By Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

    Children’s Museum Denver Marisco Campus

    22.34 MILES

    This is one of the hottest tickets in town…well, at least for kids. Highlights include an enclosed three-story climbing structure (helmets provided), a…

View more attractions

Nearby Boulder attractions

1. University of Colorado at Boulder

0.1 MILES

Prospective students and curious visitors can tour one of America's finest public universities, with a beautiful campus set above downtown, on what is…

2. CU Museum of Natural History

0.16 MILES

Tucked into a nondescript university building, CU's natural history museum is far from forgettable. Two floors of multimedia exhibits showcase the…

3. Fiske Planetarium

0.47 MILES

Don't be fooled by the tired lobby with its '80s-era displays: Fiske has one of the hottest projection and sound systems around, making for spectacular…

4. Naropa University

0.49 MILES

Naropa was founded by Tibetan Buddhist master Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche, who escaped Tibet and climbed over the Himalayas into India as a young man. In…

5. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

0.67 MILES

A historic brick house with three galleries of evocative modern art. Mixed-media exhibits can include such whimsy as neon installations and life-sized…

6. Chautauqua Park

0.84 MILES

This historic landmark park is the gateway to Boulder’s most magnificent slab of open space adjoining the iconic Flatirons; its wide, lush lawn attracts…

7. Pop Jet Fountain

0.87 MILES

Bursts of water spring from the ground, sending kids squealing around in circles at this public fountain on Pearl Street Mall. It’s a great place to bring…

8. Scott Carpenter Park & Pool

0.9 MILES

Scott Carpenter Park is named after Scott Carpenter, one of the original 'Mercury Seven' astronauts and a Boulder son. Families love the playground’s…