Don't be fooled by the tired lobby with its '80s-era displays: Fiske has one of the hottest projection and sound systems around, making for spectacular shows on its 65ft-diameter dome ceiling. Add to that seats that recline completely, and you're pulled into the scene all around you. Programming ranges from educational films – black holes, volcanoes, Colorado skies – to laser shows set to the music of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Prince.