A long blade of lush lawn spanning from the Museum of Contemporary Art at 13th St, and encompassing the Public Library, a twice-weekly seasonal farmers market, the concert band shell and a large swath of the Boulder Creek Bike Path, it’s hard to avoid this park. A ramp leads to the Boulder Creek trail and the creek itself for tubing and kayaking.

Educational placards with information about flood control and water use are set throughout the park. Just east of the Broadway bridge look for the 18ft flood marker, indicating Boulder Creek's striking change in water levels throughout history.