This trailhead and parking area is just below the summit of Flagstaff Mountain (7283ft) and a short drive from downtown Boulder. The views over Boulder and Denver to the east are great, and the Continental Divide views to the west, spectacular. From here, a handful of fun hikes leads to even better vistas. The super-steep climb is also popular with hard-core cyclists. There is good bouldering on the top of Flagstaff.