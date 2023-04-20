If you’re headed to Australia or New Zealand this summer, you might want to pack your national flag along with your sunglasses and camera. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is on in nine cities across these two countries this July and August.

The US squad is the defending Women’s World Cup champions, winning in Canada in 2015 and France in 2019. The question is: can America win the tournament three times in a row?

Why is everyone suddenly into women’s soccer?

The tournament takes place every four years, with 32 qualifying nations competing to determine the world’s top team. This year’s is the ninth edition of the tournament – so it’s not exactly new. Yet women’s soccer has definitely been enjoying more media attention of late.

More media exposure means a bigger audience can witness the talent, the gamesmanship and the camaraderie that make the sport so compelling. In fact, 50 million fans watched the English Lionesses beat Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro Cup final last year – a world record that FIFA will undoubtedly top in 2023.

The 32 qualifying teams from around the world will descend on nine cities this July and August for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup © Alan Harvey / SNS Group via Getty Images

Where are the FIFA Women’s World Cup games being played?

In Australia, World Cup games are being played at world-class stadiums (did we mention how much Aussies love sports?) in Perth/Boorloo, Sydney/Gadigal, Melbourne/Naarm, Adelaide/Tarntanya and Brisbane/Meaanjin.

The four New Zealand host cities (all with standout sporting facilities as well) are Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau (where the first Group A game between New Zealand and Norway kicks off on July 20), Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Dunedin/Ōtepoti and Hamilton/Kirikiriroa.

Can I still get tickets to a game?

It’s possible to buy a series of tickets, either for a specific team or as a run of tickets for all the games at a single stadium. While most tickets for the 64 games programmed for the event’s four weeks have already been snapped up, single-match passes for some games are currently still available. You’ll need to create a FIFA account to check availability.

If these tickets are all gone, it’s worth checking into premium Official Hospitality offers. Tickets come a little pricier this way, but include added perks like lounge access or catering.

Is there a way to watch the game for free?

There will be plenty of pubs, public squares and beer gardens at which to watch the action live via Australia’s free-to-air Channel Seven TV network.

Sky NZ acquired the rights to broadcast the tournament in New Zealand, with games involving the NZ team available on a free-to-air basis nationwide.

If you’re in one of the nine cities when the games are hosted, you can join in the excitement at one of the free Fan Festivals hosted by FIFA.

Interest in – and viewership of – the FIFA Women’s World Cup is expected to be reach a new high during the 2023 tournament © ANP via Getty Images

Is there anything else I need to know?

All nine host cities are excellent bases, a mix of major metropolises and smaller, more manageable-sized cities. Book accommodation as soon as possible, and if there are any restaurants or must-see sights on your list, consider pre-booking those, too. Smaller cities like Hamilton (just over an hour south of Auckland) are sure fill up as well.

It will be cooler during these winter months, and colder the further south you go. Brisbane, Sydney, Auckland and Perth have mild temperatures; a jacket and an umbrella will be plenty to stay comfortable. If you’re heading to Melbourne or Dunedin on New Zealand’s South Island, we advise bringing warm gloves, a hat and scarf.

Already excited? So are we. Get your soccer fix in the lead-up to the tournament by following FIFA’s dedicated pages for the tournament on Facebook and Instagram. Or look out for Women’s World Cup content on the main FIFA accounts on Twitter and YouTube.