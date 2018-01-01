International Hobbit Day Return Trip From Auckland - Only happens once a year!

Depart from your Auckland hotel or airport at 1pm in our luxurious vehicle (we can also arrange to pick you up from Hamilton), sit back, relax and enjoy your drive south over the Bombay Hills through the farmland of the Waikato region. Celebrate International Hobbit Day at Hobbiton Movie Set with a guided tour of the Shire at dusk. Hobbiton Movie Set is an experience to tantalise the senses as guests find themselves engulfed in the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of The Shire™, at the home of the Hobbits™, as featured in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies. Your guide escorts you through the twelve-acre site recounting fascinating details of how the movie set was created. You will then have the chance to spend the evening in our special event area created for Hobbit Day. With a drink in hand you will have a chance to wander the Marketplace, a bustling, vibrant experience. Taste a real piece of the Shire from individually themed stalls bursting with traditional Hobbit fare. The market stalls consist of New Zealand cheeses, freshly baked artisan breads, cured meats, smoked fish, and of course fresh produce from the Hobbiton™ gardens. Throughout the evening there will be roaming entertainment mingling amongst the guests. Inside The Green Dragon Inn, you will have ample time to relax in front of the open fires. The Green Dragon™ Inn was the meeting place for all residents of Hobbiton, who would gather in the warm surroundings of the bar to chatter about the day’s events. Indulge in a few beverages from our Hobbit™ Southfarthing™ range, which encompasses two traditional ales, an apple cider and non-alcoholic ginger beer, all handcrafted and exclusive to Hobbiton™ Movie Set. In the Green Dragon and the Party Marquee, buffet tables will be full of traditional Hobbit fare and as is the tradition in The Shire, second helpings are encouraged. To conclude this premium Hobbiton Movie Set experience, after dinner the guests will re-­join their guide to make their way back through the wandering paths of Hobbiton. The trails will be illuminated by path lighting and guests will receive an authentic handheld lantern to light the way. This stunning journey under moonlight will travel through the village breathtakingly lit up with Hobbit hole chimney’s smoking and lanterns glowing against the darkness. Prizes for best dressed will be awarded on the night. You will then be transported back to your hotel in Auckland while you sit back & relax. Tickets are limited so get in early and enjoy a one of a kind celebration in the Shire!