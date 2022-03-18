Resting improbably – miraculously? – in a cliff face 900m above the Zeta valley, the gleaming white Ostrog Monastery is the most important site in…
Central Montenegro
Ogle the splendid cap of northern mountains and impeccable drape of glittering coastline by all means, but to truly get to know Montenegro, a visit to the country’s core is a must.
Its beating heart is Mt Lovćen, a 1749m-high symbol of national identity and the very black mountain that gives Crna Gora its name. To the south, Lake Skadar is the country’s lungs, a clean, green oasis of lily-strewn waterways and rare bird havens. Swoop north to Ostrog to discover the very soul of the nation in a gravity-defying cliff-face monastery that literally brings pilgrims to their knees. And you’ll find character galore in Montenegro’s two capitals; the modern-day seat of Podgorica is home to hip bars and a happening arts scene, while the royal city of Cetinje proudly preserves its gallant past in a collection of richly endowed museums and galleries.
Explore Central Montenegro
- Ostrog Monastery
Resting improbably – miraculously? – in a cliff face 900m above the Zeta valley, the gleaming white Ostrog Monastery is the most important site in…
- Njegoš Mausoleum
Lovćen’s star attraction, this magnificent mausoleum (built 1970 to 1974) sits at the top of its second-highest peak, Jezerski Vrh (1657m). Take the 461…
- LLipa Cave
Cetinje may indeed be littered with old-time reminders of its days as Montenegro's capital city, but just 4km away lies an attraction that makes the town…
- RRijeka Crnojevića
The northwestern end of Lake Skadar thins into the serpentine loops of the Rijeka Crnojevića (Ријека Црнојевића; Crnojević River) and terminates near the…
- DDonkey Farm
If you happen to be around Danilovgrad on a Saturday, head out to this wonderful farm, established as a sanctuary for abused and neglected donkeys. They…
- DDanilo’s Bridge
This arched limestone bridge is the telegenic trademark of Rijeka Crnojevića. It was built in 1853 by Prince Danilo.
- Stara Varoš
Podgorica's oldest neighbourhood retains traces of the 400 years in which it was the centre of a bustling Ottoman Turkish town. The blocky clock tower…
- Šipčanik Wine Cellar
Wine tasting doesn't get more curious than at this wine cellar, 8km southeast of Podgorica, operated by Plantaže, Montenegro’s largest wine company. The…
- Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection
Finally consecrated in 2013 after 20 years of construction, the large dome, white stone towers and gold crosses of this immense Serbian Orthodox cathedral…
