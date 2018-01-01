Welcome to Île aux Cerfs
Top experiences in Île aux Cerfs
Île aux Cerfs activities
Day Trip to Ile Aux Cerfs Island and Grand River South East Waterfall in Mauritius
Enjoy a day trip in the South East Coast of Mauritius to discover the spectacular waterfall Grand River South East and the paradise island Ile aux Cerfs. Board a beautiful, spacious white motorboat with a friendly crew member and skipper heading towards the GRSE waterfall's mouth, where the river’s current meets the ocean’s tide, you will see some impressive ravines along with the mesmerizing waterfall. This natural spot adds color to your excursion with its surrounding rocks, greenery and fresh water. See wildlife, such as monkeys jumping in the trees with their newborns, fruit bats hanging up in trees and the endemic bird ‘Paille en Queue’ flying high in the sky. You will be served a small breakfast of cheese sandwiches and juice while enjoying the scenery as you're sailing, including some stunning hotels along the way. Next, you will have time to go snorkeling. Enjoy the marine life and see some beautiful fish swim right next to you. The water is so clear you can easily see fish and sea life and it is excellent for snorkeling. After this wonderful experience, we will continue to the postcard-perfect side of Ile aux Cerfs. You will have the chance to go parasailing (cost of other activities not included). After this activity, it will be time for lunch and you will again board the boat to travel to the wild side of the island for a delicious meal prepared by the cooking team. A nice table will be set up and waiting for you on the beach, where you will be served a 3-course lunch, including a starter, main course and dessert.Finally, you will be able to explore and see sea urchins, sea stars and a lot of coral. There will also be plenty of time to relax and enjoy some sunbathing. Don't forget to bring your sunscreen! The beach is wonderful for swimming in the crystal-clear waters under the big, blue sky and admiring the breathtaking views.Lunch Menu: Starter: Poulet Croustilliant + Poisson pane + samosa + salad Main Course: BBQ chicken + chicken sausage + mixed salad + garlic breadDessert: Fresh fruitDrinks: Orange juice + soft drinks + mineral water + beer + wine + rum (limited alcohol) Vegetarian Food: Available (kindly request it while booking in advance)Things to mention in advance: For any allergies with the foodAny other preferences about the menu
Ile Aux Cerfs to the Max Fun
The trip will start at 09:00 at Grand River South East,the Skipper will make you visit the Grand River South East waterfall which is a very unique experience in this package.It's very peaceful,full of greenery and beautiful 'falaise' and the waterfall is breath talking.While heading to the Ile aux Cerfs island you can see lots of coral in this crystal clear. Ile aux Cerfs is excellent for snorkeling.The boat will take you to the commercial side of Ile aux Cerfs island.You can enjoy to capture the view with your camera as it the post card size best view of Ile aux Cerfs island.Our guide will take you for the Parasailing,offers you a breathtaking bird's eye view of the beautiful lagoon and beaches of Mauritius, making it one of the best things to do during your vacation in Mauritius.Undersea walking is perfect for non swimmers and swimmers too as you will enjoy a lot of beautiful fishes and feed them with your hands.....
7-Day Mauritius Highlights Experience
Day 1: 10am - 6pmEnjoy a cultural and Heritage Tour at historical places around the island Located at Port-Louis and Mahebourg.Day 2: 1pm - 6pmSpend the day at Ile Aux Cerfs.Day 3: 12pm - 6pmThis day is reserved for you to go out for a local cuisine tasting and a lunch organized by Mauritian natives in a restaurant in the hotel.Day 4: 9am - 6pmAn outing organized for you to enjoy nature by climbing Black-River Gorges and visiting Chamarel and nearby attractions in the Village of Chamarel Like Quad-Biking and hiking and trekking or Yemen Nature Park for Nature Activities.Day 5: 10am - 6pmA day at La Vanille Crocodile Park and the seaside enjoying the main product which is Sea Sun Sand on a sandy beach or Water Park for Swimming Pool Entertainments.Day 6: 6pm - 6amAn event is organized in the hotel, restaurant or pub of your choice for an entertainment which is themed.Day 7: 10am - 6pmA day out to visit a museum and souvenir shops at Port-Louis all around the island.
One Night in a Bubble Lodge on Ile aux Cerfs Island
Since December 1st, Ile aux Cerfs is home to a Bubble Lodge located among its lush nature in the heart of a beautiful banyan tree. This new experience offers the public the opportunity to spend one or two nights in an unusual place and to live an extraordinary experience out of the ordinary. In the evening, the Bubble Lodge allows you to admire the sky and the stars just by lying on the bed. With an eco-design approach, these bubbles 100% recyclable, aim to offer a completely renewable eco-tourism device, without impact on the environment, with a minimum of material and energy. This fits perfectly with Sun Resorts' approach of to promote sustainable development in all its hotels in Mauritius. Golfers staying in the Bubble Lodge can play for free on the famous Ile aux Cerfs’ golf course designed by Bernhard Langer. Standard Package for 2 includes: Private chauffeur-driven car transfers from hotel or airport to embarkation point and return Luggage storage by Sega Tours Sea crossing by speed boat in the lagoon (10 min from the private jetty of Pointe Maurice till the private jetty of IAC Golf Course) Access to the private beach during the whole stay (beach towels, umbrellas and beach lounger included, beach service with additional charge during the stay / lunch possible on the beach with additional charge before check-in or after check-out) Welcome Drink at the Golf Course Restaurant Gourmet Dinner (menus with starter, main course and dessert: fish / chicken / vegetarian) (Alcohol and soft drinks with additional charges) Starry night in the Bubble (tea coffee and hot chocolate included) (private garden with garden lounge) Gourmet Breakfast at the Golf Course Restaurant 1 hour Golf Initiation with a professional coach (11:00 > 12:00) or free green fee for resident golfers Check-in : 15 :00 PM / Check-out : 11 :00 AM PREMIUM PACKAGE for 2 includes the above and also: - Live Cooking with a Chef : Gourmet Dinner with romantic set up - 1/2 bottle of Champagne Roederer - starter, grilled camarons, lamb or black angus - special selection of desserts, - unlimited soft drinks, coffee, tea... NOTES: Only one Bubble Lodge is available on Ile aux Cerfs at this date. 2 more Bubble Lodges are being built and will be ready in the coming months.
Full-Day Private Speedboat Tour to Ile Aux Cerfs
You will be picked up from your hotel in Mauritius and driven to the east coast in your private chauffeur-driven vehicle around 8.30am for embarkation around 9.30am. Enjoy the waves lapping against your boat, the sea spray hitting your face and the engulfing blue and green of the ocean around you while riding along the East coast. This moment of ecstasy is just what speedboat outings have to offer. Take a spin along the East Coast and its surrounding islets, on a day of pure delight. Cruise down to GRSE to enjoy a visit of the waterfalls. Snorkeling in the bay of Deux Freres on a sandy bank to discover the marine life. Sip a cold drink while admiring the scenery and allow yourself to be seduced by the beauty of the lagoon with the mountains as a frame.A visit to Ile aux Cerfs will be made before lunch to avoid the crowds! Thereafter a BBQ lunch – Fish, chicken, lobster and salad with soft drinks, mineral water, local rum, cocktail, beer & wine will be served in a quiet corner of the beach at the back of Ile aux Cerfs. Time to relax and enjoy another swim before being driven back to your hotel.
Full-Day Private Speedboat Cruise: East Coast of Mauritius and Otentic
You will get picked up at your hotel in Mauritius and driven to the east coast in your chauffeur-driven vehicle. Enjoy the waves lapping against your boat, the sea spray hitting your face and the engulfing blue and green of the ocean around you while riding along the East coast. Take a spin along the East Coast and its surrounding islets, on a day of pure delight. Cruise to the famous Ile Aux Cerfs early in the morning to avoid crowds and spent at about 1hr to relax. Then cruise down to Ile Aux Flammant, a calm and desert island ideal for lover. Snorkeling in the bay of Deux Freres on a sandy bank to discover the marine life. Why not enjoy a typical cocktail made by the captain or another drinks, while admiring the scenery and cruising to the waterfall of Grand River South East, where you might have a memorable encounter with monkeys and bats.Lunch will be served at Otentic, where you will be able to taste a variety of Mauritian dishes overlooking the river. (Creole Buffet (4 choices): Rice, beans, Variety of chutneys and pickles, Dessert, Soft drinks, tea, coffee and 1 bottle of wine are included).You will be able to enjoy the facilities of the domain – swimming pool, chairs, etc. Around 3.30 p.m you will be driven back to your hotel.