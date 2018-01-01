Day Trip to Ile Aux Cerfs Island and Grand River South East Waterfall in Mauritius

Enjoy a day trip in the South East Coast of Mauritius to discover the spectacular waterfall Grand River South East and the paradise island Ile aux Cerfs. Board a beautiful, spacious white motorboat with a friendly crew member and skipper heading towards the GRSE waterfall's mouth, where the river’s current meets the ocean’s tide, you will see some impressive ravines along with the mesmerizing waterfall. This natural spot adds color to your excursion with its surrounding rocks, greenery and fresh water. See wildlife, such as monkeys jumping in the trees with their newborns, fruit bats hanging up in trees and the endemic bird ‘Paille en Queue’ flying high in the sky. You will be served a small breakfast of cheese sandwiches and juice while enjoying the scenery as you're sailing, including some stunning hotels along the way. Next, you will have time to go snorkeling. Enjoy the marine life and see some beautiful fish swim right next to you. The water is so clear you can easily see fish and sea life and it is excellent for snorkeling. After this wonderful experience, we will continue to the postcard-perfect side of Ile aux Cerfs. You will have the chance to go parasailing (cost of other activities not included). After this activity, it will be time for lunch and you will again board the boat to travel to the wild side of the island for a delicious meal prepared by the cooking team. A nice table will be set up and waiting for you on the beach, where you will be served a 3-course lunch, including a starter, main course and dessert.Finally, you will be able to explore and see sea urchins, sea stars and a lot of coral. There will also be plenty of time to relax and enjoy some sunbathing. Don't forget to bring your sunscreen! The beach is wonderful for swimming in the crystal-clear waters under the big, blue sky and admiring the breathtaking views.Lunch Menu: Starter: Poulet Croustilliant + Poisson pane + samosa + salad Main Course: BBQ chicken + chicken sausage + mixed salad + garlic breadDessert: Fresh fruitDrinks: Orange juice + soft drinks + mineral water + beer + wine + rum (limited alcohol) Vegetarian Food: Available (kindly request it while booking in advance)Things to mention in advance: For any allergies with the foodAny other preferences about the menu