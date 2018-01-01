Welcome to Karak
In late 2016, Islamist terrorists tried to take hostages at Karak, resulting in 10 deaths. The attack had the effect of galvanising the community, with residents pulling together to refurbish the town's mosques and churches and creating volunteer groups to improve local services.
Private Half Day Kerak: Kings Highway Tour from Amman
Depart from Amman Hotel through the Kings highway to visit the city of Karak and its fortress built between 1110 and 1143 B.C. during the Crusades, and was considered the biggest fortress in the Levant, which was then taken by Saladin. From there you will admire great panoramic views. Karak City is set on a triangular plateau rises 900 meters above sea level, surrounded by ancient walls forming the old city, and its castle form the South Summit of this city, it was built by the Crusaders after they took the city in the second century AD. During the Byzantines era Karak was a station for the Archbishop and it held the Nazareth Church which was revered by the people at that time, Kerak city reached its historical peak, during the Crusaders period when it was named the Desert Jewel. Karak castle was before the occupation of the Crusaders under Muslim rule for long periodsAfter the crusaders rule and in the year of 1183 Saladin sieged Kerak Castle, but it didn't surrender until 1189, and shortly after that the Crusaders were expelled from there. And even during the Mamluks and Ottomans period the castle was used and there were several extensions, but the castle was abandoned after the First World War
Private Full-Day Crusader Castles of Shobak and Karak Trip via the Kings Highway from Amman
Depart from Amman Hotel through the Kings highway to visit the city of Karak and its fortress built between 1110 and 1143 B.C. during the Crusades, and was considered the biggest fortress in the Levant, which was then taken by Saladin. From there you ill admire great panoramic views. Karak City is set on a triangular plateau rises 900 meters above sea level, surrounded by ancient walls forming the old city, and its castle form the South Summit of this city, it was built by the Crusaders after they took the city in the second century AD. During the Byzantines era Karak was a station for the Archbishop and it held the Nazareth Church which was revered by the people at that time, Karak city reached its historical peak, during the Crusaders period when it was named the Desert Jewel. Karak castle was before the occupation of the Crusaders under Muslim rule for long periods.Proceed to visit another sample of the Crusaders Caslte of Shobak also built in the same period. Shobak castle dates back to the Mamluke, and all the towers which stand have beautifully carved external calligraphic inscriptions dating from rebuilding work in the 1290s. Even though it is less complete than Karak Castle it is privileged with a great view and landscape seen from a distance. You will then be returned to your hotel in Amman.
7-Nights Best of Jordan Including 1 Night Wadi Rum
Day 1 (Sunday) Amman Airport – Amman Hotel (D) Transfer from Amman Queen Alia International Airport to Amman hotel for dinner and overnight. Day 2 (Monday) Amman Panoramic City Tour – Jerash – Amman (B, D) Breakfast at the hotel. Panoramic tour of the center, traditional markets, churches, mosques, Roman Theater, and the new modern city. Depart to Jerash, one of the most complete and best preserved of the Roman Empire. Take a walk through time, visiting its streets, theaters, temples, the great colonnade, the Arc of Triumph, the oval plaza and the Temples of Zeus and Artemis, back to hotel for dinner and overnight. Day 3 (Tuesday): Amman – Dead Sea – Amman (B, D) Breakfast at the hotel. Descend to the lowest place on earth, the Dead Sea and the desert of Moab. Free time to swim in its therapeutic waters, an unforgettable experience! (Entrance to the Dead Sea Resthouse, towels not included). Return to Amman. Dinner and overnight. Day 4 (Wednesday) Amman - Madaba – Mount Nebo – Karak or Shobak Kings Highway– Petra (B, D) Breakfast at hotel. Depart to Madaba the 'City of Mosaics,' visit the map of the Holy Land made in 571 BCE at Saint George Church. Continue to Mount Nebo, known as the 'Tomb of Moses,' with a magnificent view of the Jordan Valley. See towns of Karak or Shobak via the Kings’ Highway and visit its fortress. From there, admire great panoramic views then off to Petra. Dinner and overnight at the hotel. Day 5 (Thursday) Petra (B, D) Breakfast at the hotel. Classic full-day visit of the Nabatean red rose city of Petra, one of the seven wonders of the world, carved out of rock over 2000 years ago. Access the city through its entrance and continue to reach the impressive monumental Treasury (El Khazneh), which was believed to hold countless treasures. The first view of the “Khazneh” is breath-taking. Other monuments you can see are the Theater, the Byzantine Church, and the Royal Tombs. (Climbing up to the monastery is on behalf of the clients without guide). Back to hotel for dinner and overnight. Day 6 (Friday) Petra – Wadi Rum (B, D) Breakfast at the hotel. Transfer to the desert of Wadi Rum, one of the scenes from the film Lawrence of Arabia, and one of the most spectacular settings in the Middle East. This is a red desert sand on which granite mountains rise and peaks of red and gold colors penetrate the scenery. This classic tour is by 4x4 lasting approximately 2 hours. Free time in the Desert to explore Wadi Rum. Dinner and overnight in tents at Wadi Rum Camps. Wadi Rum Camp is meant for you to experience Bedouin lifestyle in the desert. Accommodation is in basic tents with separate shared bathrooms for men and women. Contact supplier for private tent with bathrooms and luxury tents. A basic Bedouin camp breakfast and dinner is included. Day 7 (Saturday) Wadi Rum - Amman hotel (B, D)Breakfast and transfer to/from Wadi Rum Camp to Amman Hotel for dinner and overnight.
The Best of Jordan in 8 Days
Explore the Roman ruins of Jerash, the city of Amman, the mosaics of Madaba and the stunning views and churches of Mount Nebo. Then, experience the spectacular sites of Petra and Wadi Rum, the beaches of Aqaba and float the waters of the Dead Sea over the course of eight totally amazing days.Day 1: You will be taken to your hotel in Amman for free time or an overnight depending on arrival time.Day 2: Start the day with the city tour of Amman to see the Citadel, down town, the Roman theater and the National museum. Then, an hour drive to the north to explore the stunning ruins of the Roman site of Jerash (one of the most well preserved Roman cities outside Rome). Drive back to Amman for an overnight.Day 3: Drive to Petra via the King’s way starting at Mount Nebo which sits above the Dead Sea with fantastic views. It is where Moses looked at the Holy Land and where he was buried. There are Roman remains and exotic Byzantine churches with beautiful mosaics. it will be possible to see Mt. of Olives, Jericho and the roofs of Jerusalem. Afterward, drive to Madaba to see the mosaics at the archaeological museum and St George Church to see the mosaic map. Continue along the King’s way via the Muijb canyon then the city of Karak to visit the medieval Crusader fort then head to Petra for an overnight. Day 4: Explore the Rose red city of Petra of which 2 ½ hours guided tour then time to visit more of the site on your own (may be a climb to the monastery which is around 900 steps) then back to the hotel for an overnight.Day 5: Visit to Little Petra, "Siq al Barid", an ancient town entirely excavated in stone. During Nabatean times it was used as a Caravanserai. Drive south (2 hours) for a 3 hour jeep tour in Wadi Rum, also known as The Valley of the Moon. Wadi Rum is a valley cut into the sandstone and granite rock in south Jordan. In the West, Wadi Rum may be best known for its connection with British officer T. E. Lawrence, who described it as "Vast, Echoing and God-like".Dinner and overnight at a fixed Bedouin desert camp, the right place to admire the stunning sky of Wadi Rum. Day 6: After breakfast there is time for a camel ride (optional) then an hour drive to Aqaba for a free day and maybe time to swim or snorkel and overnight.Day 7: After breakfast you will take 4 hour drive through the scenic Wadi Araba to the Dead Sea for time to relax and float in the sea waters and overnight. Day 8: Drive to Amman or the airport for departure,end of the tour. Transport is via private A/C vehicle; all entrance fees to the sites included; hotels on a bed & breakfast basis and a half board stay in Wadi Rum; the services of local guides in Petra and Jerash as detailed and a 3 hour jeep tour in Wadi Rum.
Private Wadi Mujib Siq Trail Hiking Experience from the Dead Sea
Wadi Mujib is a gorge in Jordan in front of the Dead Sea at 400 meters below sea level. The Mujib Reserve is the lowest natural reserve in the world, located in the mountainous landscape to the east of the Dead Sea, approximately 90 kilometers south-west of Amman. The 220 square kilometers reserve was created in 1987 by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature and is regionally and internationally important, particularly for the bird life that the reserve supports. It extends to the Karak and Madaba mountains to the north and south, reaching 900 meters above sea level in some places. This 1,300 meter variation in elevation, combined with the valley's year round water flow from seven tributaries, means that Wadi Mujib enjoys a magnificent biodiversity that is enjoyable to explore through a self-guided walking tour. The Mujib Siq Trail is graded as easy to moderate depending on the season self guided. Clients must be at least 18 years old, know how to swim with a reasonable level of fitness. The trail starts at the visitor center near the Mujib Bridge, where you will take the cantilevered walkway over the dam and follow the course of the river between towering sandstone cliffs to the base of a large waterfall. Depending on seasonal rainfall levels, the gorge may contain pools deep enough for swimming. This is an ideal walk to take slowly and enjoy the cool water and shade, especially in the heat of the summer.
Private Transfer Amman Airport to Petra or Petra to Amman Airport via the King's Highway
Relax with a stress-free meet-and-greet service from Amman's Queen Alia International Airport to Petra via the King's Highway. Enjoy comfortable seats with generous leg room, full climate control, and luggage storage on the 5-hour journey. Please note fare includes one piece of carry-on luggage and one piece of standard luggage per person only; car seats for children aged three and under are available at a US $25 charge. As you travel through the scenic mountainous landscapes of the King's Highway, your professional driver-guide will point out attractions and places of interest, including the celebrated Wadi Mujib, the focus of the Mujib Biosphere Reserve, and the vast crusader castle of Karak. If you wish, he can make short stops for photos. Finally, he'll deliver you to your hotel in Wadi Musa, the town above the ancient city of Petra. Private airport transfers from Petra to Amman Airport are also available at the same high level of service.