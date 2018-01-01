The Best of Jordan in 8 Days

Explore the Roman ruins of Jerash, the city of Amman, the mosaics of Madaba and the stunning views and churches of Mount Nebo. Then, experience the spectacular sites of Petra and Wadi Rum, the beaches of Aqaba and float the waters of the Dead Sea over the course of eight totally amazing days.Day 1: You will be taken to your hotel in Amman for free time or an overnight depending on arrival time.Day 2: Start the day with the city tour of Amman to see the Citadel, down town, the Roman theater and the National museum. Then, an hour drive to the north to explore the stunning ruins of the Roman site of Jerash (one of the most well preserved Roman cities outside Rome). Drive back to Amman for an overnight.Day 3: Drive to Petra via the King’s way starting at Mount Nebo which sits above the Dead Sea with fantastic views. It is where Moses looked at the Holy Land and where he was buried. There are Roman remains and exotic Byzantine churches with beautiful mosaics. it will be possible to see Mt. of Olives, Jericho and the roofs of Jerusalem. Afterward, drive to Madaba to see the mosaics at the archaeological museum and St George Church to see the mosaic map. Continue along the King’s way via the Muijb canyon then the city of Karak to visit the medieval Crusader fort then head to Petra for an overnight. Day 4: Explore the Rose red city of Petra of which 2 ½ hours guided tour then time to visit more of the site on your own (may be a climb to the monastery which is around 900 steps) then back to the hotel for an overnight.Day 5: Visit to Little Petra, "Siq al Barid", an ancient town entirely excavated in stone. During Nabatean times it was used as a Caravanserai. Drive south (2 hours) for a 3 hour jeep tour in Wadi Rum, also known as The Valley of the Moon. Wadi Rum is a valley cut into the sandstone and granite rock in south Jordan. In the West, Wadi Rum may be best known for its connection with British officer T. E. Lawrence, who described it as "Vast, Echoing and God-like".Dinner and overnight at a fixed Bedouin desert camp, the right place to admire the stunning sky of Wadi Rum. Day 6: After breakfast there is time for a camel ride (optional) then an hour drive to Aqaba for a free day and maybe time to swim or snorkel and overnight.Day 7: After breakfast you will take 4 hour drive through the scenic Wadi Araba to the Dead Sea for time to relax and float in the sea waters and overnight. Day 8: Drive to Amman or the airport for departure,end of the tour. Transport is via private A/C vehicle; all entrance fees to the sites included; hotels on a bed & breakfast basis and a half board stay in Wadi Rum; the services of local guides in Petra and Jerash as detailed and a 3 hour jeep tour in Wadi Rum.