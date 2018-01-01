Welcome to Uchiko
Uchiko (内子) is undergoing a mini-renaissance, with a growing number of domestic travellers taking interest in this attractive town with its prosperous past. During the late Edo and early Meiji periods Uchiko boomed as a major producer of vegetable wax – the Hon-Haga family established the production of fine wax in Uchiko, winning awards at World Expositions in Chicago (1893) and Paris (1900).
As a result, there are a number of exquisite houses that still stand today along a street called Yōkaichi, these days recognised as a Historic District Preservation Zone. Uchiko is making a determined effort to attract visitors and the town's visitor-centre staff are extremely enthusiastic and helpful.
