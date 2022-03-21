©Rebecca Milner/Lonely Planet

Ginza & Tsukiji

Ginza is Tokyo's most polished neighborhood, a luxury fashion centre resplendent with department stores, art galleries and exclusive restaurants; the city's principal kabuki theatre, Kabukiza, is here, too. Tokyo's main fish market may no longer be based at nearby Tsukiji, but this area remains packed with shops providing all you need to eat and make a great meal. Also here, next to Tokyo Bay, is one of the city's most beautiful traditional gardens.

Explore Ginza & Tsukiji

  • Hama-rikyū Onshi-teien

    This beautiful garden, one of Tokyo’s finest, is all that remains of a shogunate summer villa next to Tokyo Bay. There's a large pond with an island,…

  • Tsukiji Market

    Tokyo's main wholesale market may have moved to Toyosu, but there are many reasons to visit its old home. The tightly packed rows of vendors (which once…

  • A

    Advertising Museum Tokyo

    If you see advertising as art, this museum is a spectacle. Run by Dentsu, Japan’s largest advertising agency, this fine collection runs from woodblock…

  • Nakagin Capsule Tower

    This early-1970s building by Kurokawa Kishō is a seminal work of Metabolism, an experimental architecture movement to create fluid, more organic…

  • Namiyoke-jinja

    When Tsukiji's shrine was first built in the mid-1600s it was on the edge of the water – that's how much land reclamation has happened since. The name,…

  • T

    Tsukiji Hongwan-ji

    When this impressive branch of the mother temple in Kyoto fell victim to the Great Kantō Earthquake of 1923, it was rebuilt in a classical Indian style,…

  • G

    Ginza Maison Hermès Le Forum

    On the 8th floor of the French luxury goods boutique is a spacious, light-filled gallery that hosts around three different contemporary art shows per year…

  • G

    Ginza Sony Park

    Up until just after the 2020 Olympics, this corner of the Sukiyabashi crossing will be an innovative public space. At ground level greenery flourishes as …

  • N

    NI-Tele Really Big Clock

    Studio Ghibli's animation director Miyazaki Hayao collaborated with sculptor Kunio Shachimaru on this fantastic, steampunk-style timepiece beside the…

