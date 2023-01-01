Ginza Sony Park

Up until just after the 2020 Olympics, this corner of the Sukiyabashi crossing will be an innovative public space. At ground level greenery flourishes as 'plant hunter' Seijun Nishihata displays giant specimens from around the world – all for sale. Below ground are four levels hosting a variety of pop-up events and places to eat and drink. Head to the information desk (level B1, 10am to 8pm) to find out what's on and to play with Sony's super-cute robot dog Aibo.

From autumn 2020, Sony will start building its new showroom here.