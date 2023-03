This architectural marvel designed by Rafael Viñoly houses a convention and arts centre, with eight auditoriums and a spacious courtyard in which concerts and events are held. The eastern wing looks like a glass ship plying the urban waters; you can access the catwalks from the 7th floor (take the lift).

Also visit for the twice-monthly Ōedo Antique Market, and the food trucks serving bargain meals and drinks to local office workers at lunch Monday to Friday.