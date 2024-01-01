Hibiya Godzilla Square

Ginza & Tsukiji

Godzilla's assault on Tokyo continues apace: first there was the Godzilla Head that appeared on the Toho building in Shinjuku; and now a 3m-tall statue can be found, poised for attack, in what has been redubbed Hibiya Godzilla Sq. It's a model of the monster that appears in the 2016 film Shin Godzilla.

