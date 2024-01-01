Godzilla's assault on Tokyo continues apace: first there was the Godzilla Head that appeared on the Toho building in Shinjuku; and now a 3m-tall statue can be found, poised for attack, in what has been redubbed Hibiya Godzilla Sq. It's a model of the monster that appears in the 2016 film Shin Godzilla.
Hibiya Godzilla Square
Ginza & Tsukiji
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.24 MILES
If you visit only one museum in Tokyo, make it the Tokyo National Museum. Here you'll find the world's largest collection of Japanese art, including…
10.8 MILES
This museum is the heart of the Studio Ghibli world, a beloved (even 'adored') film studio responsible for classic, critically-acclaimed animated titles…
3.43 MILES
Golden Gai – a Shinjuku institution for over half a century – is a collection of tiny bars, often literally no bigger than a closet and seating maybe a…
3.49 MILES
Digital-art collective teamLab has created 60 artworks for this museum, open in 2018, that tests the border between art and the viewer: many are…
3.5 MILES
Rumoured to be the busiest intersection in the world (and definitely in Japan), Shibuya Crossing is like a giant beating heart, sending people in all…
16.52 MILES
This impressively slick attraction is dedicated to, you guessed it, cup noodles. But in reality, its focus is more broad, with numerous exhibitions…
0.74 MILES
The Imperial Palace occupies the site of the original Edo-jō, the Tokugawa shogunate's castle. In its heyday this was the largest fortress in the world,…
3.5 MILES
Tokyo’s most visited temple enshrines a golden image of Kannon (the Buddhist goddess of mercy), which, according to legend, was miraculously pulled out of…
Nearby Ginza & Tsukiji attractions
0.13 MILES
Okamoto Tarō created this sculptural clock tower four years before his famed Tower of the Sun for the 1970 expo in Osaka. It stands in Sukiyabashi-kōen, a…
0.17 MILES
Mitsubishi Electric showcases some of its latest technologies, including robotics, in inventive collaborations with artists at this showroom on one corner…
0.19 MILES
Up until just after the 2020 Olympics, this corner of the Sukiyabashi crossing will be an innovative public space. At ground level greenery flourishes as …
0.19 MILES
This museum's excellent collection of Japanese art is sprinkled with Chinese and Korean pottery and a few stray Western pieces – the result of the…
5. Ginza Maison Hermès Le Forum
0.2 MILES
On the 8th floor of the French luxury goods boutique is a spacious, light-filled gallery that hosts around three different contemporary art shows per year…
0.22 MILES
Built around the turn of the 20th century at the height of the Meiji era, this leafy block was Tokyo’s first European-style park complete with fountains…
0.3 MILES
This gallery features monthly changing exhibits of graphic arts – focusing on advertising and poster art – from mostly Japanese artists but with the…
0.31 MILES
This architectural marvel designed by Rafael Viñoly houses a convention and arts centre, with eight auditoriums and a spacious courtyard in which concerts…