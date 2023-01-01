Ginza Maison Hermès Le Forum

On the 8th floor of the French luxury goods boutique is a spacious, light-filled gallery that hosts around three different contemporary art shows per year, usually showcasing works by French artists. Renzo Piano was the architect of the skinny building constructed from specially made glass blocks – it looks like a giant lantern at night.

Also check if anything is on at the building's second exhibition and events space Le Studio, where free foreign movies are screened every weekend – details are on the website.