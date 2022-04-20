Downtown Kyoto

If all you're interested in on your Kyoto trip is dining on great cuisine, knocking back sake and craft beer at bars, boutique shopping and staying in some of the finest ryokan, you may just never leave Downtown Kyoto (which is, naturally, smack bang in the middle of the city). And you wouldn't need to sacrifice culture or sightseeing, with heavyweight attractions such as Nijō-jō, the famed Nishiki Market and a smattering of small temples, shrines and museums.

Explore Downtown Kyoto

  • Nishiki Market

    The covered Nishiki Market (Nishiki-kōji Ichiba) is one of Kyoto’s real highlights, especially if you have an interest in cooking and dining. Commonly…

  • N

    Nijō-jō

    The military might of Japan's great warlord generals, the Tokugawa shoguns, is amply demonstrated by the imposing stone walls and ramparts of their great…

  • K

    Kyoto International Manga Museum

    Located in an old elementary school building, this museum is the perfect introduction to the art of manga (Japanese comics). It has 300,000 manga in its…

  • P

    Ponto-chō

    There are few streets in Asia that rival this narrow pedestrian-only walkway for atmosphere. Not much to look at by day, the street comes alive at night,…

  • K

    Kyoto Ukiyo-e Museum

    Opened in 2017, this one-room museum displays a selection of ukiyo-e (woodblock prints) by some of Japan's most well-known artists, including Hiroshige…

  • M

    Mibu-dera

    Mibu-dera was founded in 991 and belongs to the Risshū school. It houses tombs of pro-shogunate Shinsen-gumi members, who fought bloody street battles…

  • M

    Museum of Kyoto

    This museum is worth visiting if a special exhibition is on (the regular exhibits are not particularly interesting and don’t have much in the way of…

  • S

    Shiori-an

    Located in a large merchant’s house, this kimono-shop-museum walks visitors through the architecture of a traditional building built in the daibeizukuri…

  • R

    Rokkaku-dō

    This tucked-away temple makes for a worthy detour when hitting the boutiques and restaurants downtown. The name refers to its unique hexagonal shape, and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Downtown Kyoto.

  • See

    Nishiki Market

    The covered Nishiki Market (Nishiki-kōji Ichiba) is one of Kyoto’s real highlights, especially if you have an interest in cooking and dining. Commonly…

  • See

    Nijō-jō

    The military might of Japan's great warlord generals, the Tokugawa shoguns, is amply demonstrated by the imposing stone walls and ramparts of their great…

  • See

    Kyoto International Manga Museum

    Located in an old elementary school building, this museum is the perfect introduction to the art of manga (Japanese comics). It has 300,000 manga in its…

  • See

    Ponto-chō

    There are few streets in Asia that rival this narrow pedestrian-only walkway for atmosphere. Not much to look at by day, the street comes alive at night,…

  • See

    Kyoto Ukiyo-e Museum

    Opened in 2017, this one-room museum displays a selection of ukiyo-e (woodblock prints) by some of Japan's most well-known artists, including Hiroshige…

  • See

    Mibu-dera

    Mibu-dera was founded in 991 and belongs to the Risshū school. It houses tombs of pro-shogunate Shinsen-gumi members, who fought bloody street battles…

  • See

    Museum of Kyoto

    This museum is worth visiting if a special exhibition is on (the regular exhibits are not particularly interesting and don’t have much in the way of…

  • See

    Shiori-an

    Located in a large merchant’s house, this kimono-shop-museum walks visitors through the architecture of a traditional building built in the daibeizukuri…

  • See

    Rokkaku-dō

    This tucked-away temple makes for a worthy detour when hitting the boutiques and restaurants downtown. The name refers to its unique hexagonal shape, and…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Downtown Kyoto

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.