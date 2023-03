This yellow pumpkin sculpture, by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, has become a symbol of Naoshima. It's perched on the end of a small jetty. Pumpkins are revered by Kusama for their quiet exuberance. Her style anticipated pop art and she claims to have influenced Andy Warhol.

The artist has also installed a larger Red Pumpkin, which you can walk inside, at Miyanoura Port.