Lee Ufan Museum

Adding to the Benesse Art Site's suite of museums is yet another design from the irrepressible Tadao Ando. It houses works by the renowned Korean-born artist (and philosopher) Lee Ufan, who was a leading figure in the Mono-ha movement of the 1960s and '70s. Four rooms hold minimalist pieces that can be as simple as one brushstroke or a gradient of colour.
