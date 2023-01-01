Teshima Art Museum

Teshima's art 'museum' impresses for its architecture – a monumental concrete shell, forming a low teardrop-shaped dome on the hillside, designed by Tokyo-based architect Ryue Nishizawa. Visitors wander through the peaceful, contemplative space, where cutouts in the shell frame snapshots of blue sky, clouds, or the green of the surrounding hills. Look down to see small globules of water being rolled about the floor on the breeze, in an exhibit created by Hiroshima-born artist Rei Naito.

The attached shop (also in concrete) has a small cafe.